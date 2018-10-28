The Dry Tri Run at Vero Strength + Conditioning, November 4

October 27, 2018 By

Date: November 04, 2018

Time: 7:00 am

A sprint triathlon without the swim! Join us for The Dry Tri, which will consist of three elements: indoor rowing on a Concept 2 erg, indoor biking on a Concept 2 bike erg and an outside run.

Distances are:

Row 2K
Bike 10K
Run 3K

We will run heats of up to 10 athletes every 25 minutes starting at 7 AM to 11:35 AM.

The top three finishers in the following divisions will be awarded:

Male
Female
Male Masters (45+)
Female Masters (45+)
Male First Responder/Military
Female First Responder/Military

Vero Strength + Conditioning
760 8th Court, Suite 4
Vero Beach, FL 32962
(772) 584-3745
http://www.verostrength.com/

Facebook
