The Dry Tri Run at Vero Strength + Conditioning, November 4

Date: November 04, 2018

Time: 7:00 am

A sprint triathlon without the swim! Join us for The Dry Tri, which will consist of three elements: indoor rowing on a Concept 2 erg, indoor biking on a Concept 2 bike erg and an outside run.

Distances are:

Row 2K

Bike 10K

Run 3K

We will run heats of up to 10 athletes every 25 minutes starting at 7 AM to 11:35 AM.

The top three finishers in the following divisions will be awarded:

Male

Female

Male Masters (45+)

Female Masters (45+)

Male First Responder/Military

Female First Responder/Military

Vero Strength + Conditioning

760 8th Court, Suite 4

Vero Beach, FL 32962

(772) 584-3745

http://www.verostrength.com/