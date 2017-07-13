By

The family friendly, fishing serious Carolina Skiff 24 Ultra

by Craig Lamb

All it takes is stepping aboard the Carolina Skiff 24 Ultra to erase any doubts the center console boat is anything but a family friendly. It’s set up nicely for saltwater angling too, making this Carolina Skiff the perfect coastal fishing boat for family adventures.

All of the evidence is at the bow. Plush cushions create a full U-shaped sun lounge; complete with forward-facing back rests at port and starboard. Remove the cushions and anglers have a large casting deck.

You need not go far to find more family friendly/fishing comforts. Long days on the water are given for both adventures. Forward of the console is a padded bench seat that lifts to reveal a head with a portable potty and privacy shade and clothes changing station.

Much of what you find at the bow is located aft. Three cushioned jump seats, each with flip-up backrests, provide safe, comfortable seating. Like the bow, the seating can be closed to create an aft casting deck.

Stow the bow cushions, close the aft seats and get serious about fishing. The standard twin-seat leaning post has four-rod holders. A removable cooler makes loading safe and convenient. Also, aft is a LED illuminated, aerated, insulated 20-gallon baitwell for keeping bait fresh and lively all day long.

The 24 Ultra has a length overall of 23’ 9” with a beam of 96.” Draft is 9” with a transom measuring 25.” Fuel capacity is 78 gallons with a maximum rating of 250 horsepower.

The 24 Ultra is the apex of quality, versatility, and performance in an all-in-one package. Like all Carolina Skiff boats, it features 100 percent composite construction and is built on a 30-years and growing legacy of the finest boats in class.

Find out more about the 24 Ultra and all Carolina Skiff models at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com