The “Flats Facts”: Sea Chaser Flats Series

By Capt. Ted Lund

Finding the perfect boat can be difficult, but there is nothing like seeing the right tool for a job. Getting into shallow water and finding more fish is exactly what Sea Chaser Boats from leading manufacture Carolina Skiff had in mind when developing the “Flats Series,”

Offered in three sizes (160F, 180F and 200F feet in length) the “Flats Series” provides the perfect combination of performance, stability, and options whether you are chasing permit on the flats or snook in the mangroves. With these three great boat length options and manufactured by one of the most trusted name in boat building, the Sea Chaser Flats is the right boat for you if fishing “skinny” is your passion.

Designed with a wide beam and displacement, the Sea Chaser Flats Series draws as little as 7 inches of water (depending on size and load.) Perfect for the shallow water fishing enthusiasts! Plus, great thought went into the design providing a wide range of flats-specific features including insulated bait wells with a Maxi-Air aerator system to keep your bait fresh on the way out and an insulated fish box to keep your catch cold all the way back home.

Additional standard options include lockable rod storages and integrated tackle boxes with pull out trays. Each model comes with push pole holders and is pre-rigged for 12- or 24-volt trolling motors if this is a more favorable way to move along slowly while fishing. Other standard features include a center console with rod holders, seat cushions, quick-disconnect windshield, separate grab rail, flush mount lifting eye, stainless steel pull up cleats, no-feedback steering, lockable dry storage, LED running lights, electric trim tabs with indicator panel and much more. With more standard features provided than most other manufacturers, the Flats Series is ready to fish from the very first moment on the water.

Sea Chaser recognizes anglers desire choices and beyond the standard features, there are many upgradable options you may choose to outfit your own “Flats” model to best suit your needs as well. Upgrades include a 6-inch Atlas hydraulic jack-plate, raw-water washdown, an additional forward live-well with high-speed pick-up, poling platform as well as hydraulic steering with a tilt helm. In addition, boaters have a choice of a canvas T-top or Bimini top (depending on the model.) The T-top option also includes storage as well as LED lighting.

Like all members of the Carolina Skiff lineup, the Sea Chaser Flats Series features all-composite, no-wood construction, the highest level of rigging and best components. And like the rest of the Carolina Skiff family of boats, the Sea Skiff Flats Series is covered by an industry- leading manufacturers’ limited warranty. Plus, there is a wide range of power options from today’s best manufacturers providing reliable, quiet four-stroke power.

Whether prowling shallow mangrove shorelines for snook, grass flats for spotted seatrout and redfish, deeper channels and flats for tarpon and bonefish or the bright sandflats of the northeast for stripers and bluefish, the Sea Chaser Boats Flats Series by Carolina Skiff is the perfect tool for the job.

There are plenty of options for learning more about Sea Chaser and the entire Carolina Skiff family of boats. Check out their website and get started designing your new dreamboat, with Carolina Skiff’s Boat Builder Program at carolinaskiff.com. You can also find a dealer near you and learn more about the brand legacy or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com