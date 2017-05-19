By

The Good, the Bad & the Really Ugly: Summer Movies Are Upon Us

by Amy Lignor

Heading into your local theatre is wonderful in the summertime. Not only do you get to sit back and cool yourself off in the dark, air-conditioned place, but you also get to smell that amazing scent of freshly popped corn. Of course, it helps if the movie is actually good. So to help you out, here are the movies that will make you happy and those that are sure to disappoint. But remember, even if the movie deserves two thumbs down at least you’ll be cool and relaxed in those amazing reclining seats.

What’s first, you ask? Well, the biggest movies that people were waiting all winter to see have just begun with the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” This is the second installment of this space saga that Marvel minds created, and the first was so good that Chris Pratt returns and even Bradley Cooper stars in this new volume. It’s an incredibly fun movie and Baby Groot is sure to be the “big toy” when Christmas comes along.

Soon (May 19th to be exact) one of the really ugly blockbusters will be hitting screens in the form of “Alien: Covenant.” Let’s face it, this is one series that should have stopped when Sigourney Weaver said “so long.” Actually, it should have stopped after film one, which was extremely well-acted and produced that godawful but highly memorable scene of the thing sprouting out of the guy’s stomach, which is still among the scariest moments on film. Not scary in the least, this new chapter has already received more thumbs down and rotten “vegetables” than you can imagine from film critics. The original Alien will be holding his head in shame.

What is bound to be a great one arrives on May 26th with “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Even if you dislike Johnny Depp, he has proven to be the perfect pirate. This time around Captain Jack Sparrow will go up against a ghost captain, played by the very cool and usually scary Javier Bardem, who loves to kill the swarthy buccaneers of the sea. This will be swashbuckling in the best of ways. Depp has surely been missed!

Summer cannot possibly go without a superhero, and although Spiderman will get yet another shot come July 7th in “Spiderman: Homecoming,” most critics and fans are buzzing about Wonder Woman being the big hit. After being applauded in the hideous movie “Batman v. Superman,” this incredible character finally has a movie all her own. The Amazon princess is leaving her island behind to help an American pilot. Only Wonder Woman could bring about an end to World War I and it’s already being said that millions will be sitting in those reclining seats to watch this icon kick butt.

What looks to be another bad flick comes from Universal on June 9th. As it is with the new “Alien” movie, “The Mummy” will also return. The first two were smash hits: the dead guy who actually had scenes with only half a face was both handsome and frightening, and Brendan Fraser did a fantastic job of taking him down. Unfortunately, some brain in Hollywood thought it would be great to resurrect this franchise, but alter it completely. Tom Cruise is at the helm now – the actor who has shown in his later years that he should put in his job application to head that Scientology clan and leave acting behind. Worse yet, the actual dead guy is now going to be a dead girl covered in tattoos. She will be awoken from her banishment (not sure what she was banished for yet, but I assume it wasn’t for sleeping with the Pharaoh’s wife), and embark on a path of vengeance with only Cruise to stop her. Something tells me what should have been stopped was the making of this movie.

Those gigantic robots will also once again arise, and even if you find them mediocre, they are perfect for the big screen. After all, Director Michael Bay loves to blow up things and this time out he’s bound to give fans another fiery spectacle. Real actors, such as Anthony Hopkins will star in “Transformers: The Last Knight.” And Mark Wahlberg will return to provide fans with a war between humans and this colorful robot race. Get your tickets for this one ASAP!

If you’re looking to be scared to death this summer, there’s one horror/supernatural film destined for greatness and one that should have been shelved. The latter is based on the past as fans are taken back to a famous haunted house in “Amityville: The Awakening.” When it comes to the “must see” of this genre, the plot comes from the best writer in the business – the master of horror, Stephen King. “The Dark Tower” hits screens August 4th and should be a massive hit for star Matthew McConaughey. Fans have been waiting for this one for a long time and should be very pleased with the result.

If you’re looking for something for the kids, the “Cars” series is once again coming to the screen, as well as “Despicable Me 3” that is filled with comedy both kids and parents will enjoy. And in July, those ridiculous ‘faces’ we see every day are receiving their very first chance in “The Emoji Movie.” The story follows a ‘sad’ emoji who simply doesn’t understand why he can’t make other facial expressions like the rest of his friends. It may not be an Oscar winner for Best Animated Film, but something tells me the emoji’s will be more fun than walking down the blood-soaked halls of the Amityville dwelling.

Whatever happens, enjoy the popcorn!

Source: Baret News