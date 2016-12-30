By

The Grandest New Year’s Celebrations Around the World

by Amy Lignor

Oh, yes…there are many, many places to travel in order to ring in that New Year in style. Some people have already stated that they see 2017 becoming one of the ‘best of the best’ years the world has ever seen – from technology to business to education to even “going greener” – heck, green has even been chosen as the top color of 2017. But where should you make the memories that last when it comes to ushering in what may just be the best year seen in a long, long time? Well…here are some fantastic locales to pick from which, over time, have shown they are unbeatable when it comes to you and your family having a whole lot of fun!

Valparaíso, Chile offers the largest, most ornate New Year’s Eve show Latin America provides. From a fireworks show that’s launched from 17 different areas along the coast to a party that lasts until the sun rises on that first day of 2017. More than a million travelers make their way to these shores for a beach party that literally has no match.

For those who like skiing or the beauty of the white snow to be their background for New Year’s Eve, Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, throws a citywide celebration. The party is more than memorable, with community bonfires set in order to symbolize the destruction of the troubles that the previous year brought along, while a myriad of fireworks light up the sky. Hotels and restaurants offer a fantastic view of the city; there you can spend a New Year’s Eve party with a huge celebratory crowd before perhaps heading to the hot springs for a warm and welcoming bath.

If you are into the lush beauty of the California wine country, both Napa and Sonoma Valleys are the locations to travel to if you are interested in a quieter, more romantic New Year’s Eve. Many of the large hotels and wineries put on their unique wine-fueled parties in cellars and wine caves. And from candlelit dinners to masquerade balls, the Valleys host them all.

One of the most special and enthusiastic places to spend New Year’s is in Edinburgh. The Scottish put on their Hogmanay celebration lasting four days. Concerts, a huge street party, and a torchlight parade is available to one and all visitors. You will also learn the Scottish way of “first-footing,” where the first guest brings gifts for the rest to celebrate the New Year.

To be the very first to ring in 2017, head to Sydney, Australia. Hosting one of the most humongous parties every year, Sydney puts on a Technicolor waterfront show and televises it to billions around the globe. Lasting all day and all night, families also can enjoy air and water shows as well as the Harbour of Light Parade, which is a real stunner with more than 50 illuminated boats and other vessels to be thrilled by.

Closer to home, the City of Lights, the City that Never Sleeps, Sin City, whatever you choose to call it, is a place not to be missed. What happens there (on New Year’s Eve, anyway), does not stay there. Las Vegas puts on the ultimate party with so many shows, events, concerts, and casino bashes that it would be impossible to take them all in. The unique “Downtown Countdown” is also held at the Fremont Street Experience, and from atop some of the most famous bars/hotels in the world, you can see fireworks shot off up and down the Strip.

You have London, Cape Town, Canada…there are cities out there that put on some of the most amazing and memorable New Year’s Eve events that you can possibly think of. So what is the best one? No matter what list you read or who you talk to, The Big Apple still reigns as being the one that everyone tunes into just in case they can’t be there live and in person. But if you have a choice and can ring in 2017 outside the home, New York City and that famous “ball drop” is truly at the heart of all Americans.

But no matter how you and your family choose to celebrate, just remember to have a happy, safe, healthy New Year, and look forward to 2017!

