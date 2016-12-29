By

The NFL Looks at David vs. Goliath

by Amy Lignor

This has been one of those odd football seasons where the facts given at the beginning by those panels of “experts” that “know” a great deal about America’s favorite game, turned out to be more than a little wrong. What’s the strangest thing that just might happen when it comes to the Super Bowl? Easy to answer. It just might be that for the first time a QB who didn’t actually play for the first four games could go up against a rookie QB who has brought his team and city (and a really colorful owner) to a place where they can finally envision winning a Super Bowl Championship after a good long drought.

The NFL suffered a bit this season. Not from the experts – they’re always fun to watch as they change their opinions with each passing week. No, it was the political state in America that put the NFL on the backburner, which is something that hasn’t happened before. We have presidential election years, of course. But this one was a non-stop viewing for a great many people – like a circus freak that you just can’t stop staring at.

The NFL also takes some blame for their lower ratings. After all, the league wrestled with issues that ranged from concussion protocol to domestic violence. Fans complained about the constant ads interrupting the games (although, that always seemed to be the case), and said that the games were less exciting to watch because of it. Frankly, a lot of the games were less exciting because some of the teams that were supposed to be good ended up as far away as they could from the team effort they put in last year. Didn’t help either that the NFL decided that Sunday and Monday night weren’t good enough for games, but also had to add Thursday night, as well as those games being played in London before most people were even awake on a Sunday morning.

So will the Super Bowl continue this season to be the most watched event of the entire year? It should, but it all really depends on who gets in there in order to proclaim themselves the winner.

The Patriots on the AFC side were incredible this year. This is not a line that is thrilling to hear – in fact, it’s more than a little boring. They never seem to be bad. But the main thing fans want the great Tom Brady to do is win so he can offer a smug smile to the NFL Commissioner who went after him for those ridiculous “deflated balls” that went from a joke to a lawsuit overnight. It would be nice for Brady to raise the trophy, especially since he didn’t even play the first four games of the year because of the penance the Commissioner made him pay. In other words: “In your face, Commissioner. I can win the Super Bowl even when you slap my wrist and send me to a corner.”

And what about them Cowboys? For many years that line was mostly silly; it did not bring people out of their chairs to cheer for America’s Team. In fact, there was time not too long ago when America wished they’d given someone else that name. Tony Romo is kaput, guys. I say this to the experts who keep saying he should have the right to play in the Super Bowl if they make it because of how much he has given to the team over the years. Not gonna happen, my friends. This rookie QB named Dak has shown the world that a newbie can outshine a beloved ‘oldie but goodie’ and there is no way Jerry Jones is going to risk his chance to finally garner another Super Bowl ring by breaking the energy and excitement Dak has brought. Not to mention all those wins. Beating Detroit 42 to 21 on Monday cements Dak as the Cowboys new QB. He’s the right guy at the right time. Now…if things go the way it looks, all he would need to do is get by Brady and his team of warriors.

Of course, there are other teams being left out of this conversation. It would not be a shock to see Green Bay win the conference and beat the Cowboys in Dallas at some point to “teach” the rookie QB that no one messes with the “bad man” who runs the Packers. Even after the weeks of problems it seems that Green Bay’s QB has “turned it on” and can’t be stopped now. However, they play Detroit this weekend. Will Detroit be so angry with their loss to Dallas that they end Green Bay’s chances? Doubt it.

You also have the Steelers, although their mighty QB put in for a week off. He sat out the game with the reason being “rest.” You also have Eli and the one-handed catch artist in New York that will see the playoffs. Eli Manning brought the Giants from a wild card berth to Super Bowl winning status one year. Perhaps he can do it again but…I doubt it.

For the NFL, having the Super Bowl be the Cowboys vs. the Patriots would most likely bring in one of the biggest crowd of viewers ever seen. After all, everyone likes that David vs. Goliath story. But Tom Brady still has that smile on his face. No matter what this rookie in Dallas does, it may just be that Goliath steps over him with ease just to make that NFL Commissioner cry.

