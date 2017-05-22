By

The Right Guide to Hunt the “Pacific Ghost”

It is the dream and want of many hunters to successfully take hold of a Blacktail deer that roams the range extending between central California all the way to Alaska. These secretive deer that are referred to almost reverently as the “Pacific Ghost,” can spend their entire lives moving virtually unseen through the thick overgrowth and almost jungle-type collection of brush, timber and thorns that make up the Pacific Coast rain forests. When it comes to taking down a trophy-class Blacktail, you not only require skill, patience and hard work, but it is imperative that you book your hunt with a guide that knows everything there is to know about the Blacktail, as well as its natural surroundings. Only then can that “ghost” turn into a reality.

The thrill of the Blacktail hunt is alive and well, but within the rugged, less-congested state of Washington hunting the “Pacific Ghost” is not only thrilling – it is a true passion. For those who are looking to book that perfect hunt, it is Shelby’s Trophy Guide Service that will have your adrenaline pumping – thrilled for the hunt before you even get off the plane.

Shelby’s Trophy Guide Service has a background that cannot be beat. A true family enterprise, owner Ed Shelby has been shooting with his father since he was five years of age, bringing down his first buck at 12. Father, Boyd Shelby, has a lifetime of experience and (along with his son) has several animals in the Pope & Young Record Book.

For those who truly live for Blacktail hunting, it is highly important to note that for over 25 years Shelby’s hunts have been 97% successful. Although offering hunts that range from black bear to elk, Shelby’s Trophy Guide Service specializes in trophy Blacktail located in the western Washington area. They are also known to provide in-depth data and techniques in tracking, rattling and stalking that you, your company, family, or friends can take with you from the hunt and use over and over again for a lifetime of successful hunting.

Experienced teachers, Ed Shelby and his crew own the skills, the wisdom and the love for hunting and the Great Outdoors that is absolutely necessary when wishing to achieve a completely prosperous hunt. Shelby’s takes their mission seriously: They will try and help you bag that trophy animal of your dreams no matter what! And as far as techniques are concerned, you can book a bow or rifle hunt with Shelby’s and get an exciting and rewarding experience in return.

There are many Hunting Packages available. When it comes to the Blacktail Deer Hunt – Early Archery Packages and Late Archery Packages; as well as General Deer Season – Modern Firearm: 3 Day Hunts run $2,000.00/5 Day Hunts run $2,500.00, with additional days at $500.00 each. (It’s important to note that special doe hunts/late archery only, one day is guaranteed at $500.00/no kill, no pay.)

Some of the hunting requirements include (but are not limited to): no smoking on the hunt; bow hunters may be required to demonstrate target accuracy; and a 50% non-refundable booking fee deposit is required at the time you book your reservation. Local scouting trips are available before you hunt ($200.00 per day), and a trophy fee of $500.00 for all Blacktail deer, 4 point or bigger, including eye guards.

And if you happen to be from out-of-state, Shelby’s will guide you through the process of purchasing your license once you arrive. This is to ensure you will have the correct type of license which you can find further information on at: https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov

Not to mention, the minute you start researching that perfect Blacktail Hunt at Shelby’s Trophy Guide Service site, you will also be able to read through all the local lodging links in order to make sure you get the best and most memorable hunt you can imagine. So get to it…your “Pacific Ghost” is waiting!

For more information, head to: http://www.blacktailguide.com/index.php

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle