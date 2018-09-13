By

The Sky is the Limit with Airborne Wireless

By Capt. Ted Lund

Innovative new tech start-up, Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN) is off to a fantastic start in its efforts to provide seamless wireless communications to burgeoning urban areas and underserved areas thanks to its efforts to develop the world’s first-ever meshed wireless network. Fresh off proof of concept successes and awaiting another round of evaluation testing, the company is setting its sights on developing the world’s first and only airborne wholesale carrier network. The heart of ABWN’s dream is its Infinitus system, to be deployed on commercial aircraft around the world.

But what’s the company’s key to success?

Cutting edge technology combined with an experienced, world-class management team with nearly 150 years of experience in the real estate, government, communications, and aviation sectors.

Airborne Wireless Network is led by longtime real estate investor and President, J. Edward Daniels. The company’s CEO, Mike Warren boasts more than 40 years of proven leadership and management in the government and private sectors. Warren also has an extensive background in operational and program management critical to reaching ABWN’s goals.

On the technical side of things, the company benefits from the extensive experience of Marius de Mos, VP of Technical Affairs and Development. de Mos is no stranger to airborne communications. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, he was instrumental in developing the first FAA-approved airborne in-cabin wireless commercial telephone system, Airfone (later called GTE Airfone.) de Mos’ extensive background in worldwide telecommunications is key to assuring the deployment of the company’s Infinitus system.

Carrying the message forward is 35-year business development veteran, Earle Olson, ABWN’s VP of Industry Relations. During a 24 year stint with Tyco Electronics in aerospace and defense, Olson’s focused on airborne in-flight entertainment and networking. He is currently in the process of connecting ABWN with the airline industry, major carriers, and other industry partners.

Finally, with over 7,000 hours as an airline pilot, Jason de Mos manages ABWN’s compliance across several federal agencies like the FAA, TSA, NTSB, and FCC.

With Airborne Wireless Network technology and a management team like that, the sky is the limit. For more information or to learn more, visit www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com.

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com