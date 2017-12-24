The Ten Best Black Books of 2017
by Kam Williams
1. We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy
by Ta-Nehisi Coates
2. My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to
Mending Our Hearts and Bodies
by Resmaa Menakem
3. Black Detroit: A People’s History of Self-Determination
by Herb Boyd
4. Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance and Success
by Eboni K. Williams
5. Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin
by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin
6. Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama
by David J. Garrow
7. Invisible Ink: Navigating Racism in Corporate America
by Stephen M. Graham
8. Book of Black Heroes: Political Leaders Past and Present
by Gil L. Robertson, IV
9. Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy in United States History and Life
by David Billings
10. The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own
Edited by Veronica Chambers
Honorable Mention
Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America
by Michael Eric Dyson
The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African-Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, from the Washingtons to the Obamas
by Adrian Miller
Ali: A Life
by Jonathan Eig
Blessed Life: My Surprising Journey of Joy, Tears, and Tales from Harlem to Hollywood
by Kim Fields
Sting Like a Bee: Muhammad Ali vs. the United States of America, 1966-1971
by Leigh Montville
Cop under Fire
Moving Beyond Hashtags of Race, Crime and Politics for a Better America
by Sheriff David Clarke, Jr.
Source: BaretNewsWire.com