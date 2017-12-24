By

The Ten Best Black Books of 2017

by Kam Williams

1. We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy

by Ta-Nehisi Coates

2. My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to

Mending Our Hearts and Bodies

by Resmaa Menakem

3. Black Detroit: A People’s History of Self-Determination

by Herb Boyd

4. Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance and Success

by Eboni K. Williams

5. Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin

by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin

6. Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama

by David J. Garrow

7. Invisible Ink: Navigating Racism in Corporate America

by Stephen M. Graham

8. Book of Black Heroes: Political Leaders Past and Present

by Gil L. Robertson, IV

9. Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy in United States History and Life

by David Billings

10. The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own

Edited by Veronica Chambers

Honorable Mention

Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America

by Michael Eric Dyson

The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African-Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, from the Washingtons to the Obamas

by Adrian Miller

Ali: A Life

by Jonathan Eig

Blessed Life: My Surprising Journey of Joy, Tears, and Tales from Harlem to Hollywood

by Kim Fields

Sting Like a Bee: Muhammad Ali vs. the United States of America, 1966-1971

by Leigh Montville

Cop under Fire

Moving Beyond Hashtags of Race, Crime and Politics for a Better America

by Sheriff David Clarke, Jr.

For cover photos of the Ten Best Black Books of 2017, visit:

To order a copy of We Were Eight Years in Power, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0399590560/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of My Grandmother’s Hands, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1942094477/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Black Detroit, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0062346628/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Pretty Powerful, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1635966620/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Rest in Power, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0812997239/ref=nosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Rising Star, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0062641832/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Invisible Ink, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1541171179/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Book of Black Heroes, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1933491213/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Deep Denial, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1934390046/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of The Meaning of Michelle, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1250114969/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Tears We Cannot Stop, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1250135990/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of The President’s Kitchen Cabinet , visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1469632535/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Ali: A Life, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0544435249/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Blessed Life, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1478947543/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Sting Like a Bee, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0385536054/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

To order a copy of Cop under Fire, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1617958573/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: BaretNewsWire.com