The Ultimate Vacations for the Ultimate Animal Lover

by Amy Lignor

The numbers may still shock some, but I sincerely doubt it. It is a fact that 79.7 million people living in the U.S. own and absolutely love their pet. (The Humane Society). Oddly enough, however, there are also millions who want to view unique wildlife with their own eyes. Yes, the dog and cat are fine for the home, but being able to satisfy the urge to go out to these exotic locales and see how extraordinary animals live is something that’s most definitely appearing on ‘bucket lists’ across the country. From national reserves to safaris to guided excursions into the extreme outback, here are just a few that more and more animal lovers are choosing as their 2017 vacation.

There are so many in this world who want to get a good, up-close view of the mighty elephant before they perhaps become an extinct species. In Maputaland, South Africa, however, at the Tembe Elephant Park, this is one species that will not go extinct anytime soon. First set up in order to protect the elephants migrating between Maputaland and Mozambique, the park now boasts over 250 of the largest elephants in the world. You can be a part of these elephant’s lives and be awestruck at the regal stature of these creatures.

Yet another elephant paradise can be found at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand. Through the hard work of both visitors and volunteers these elephants were rescued from neglect and deprivation and brought to this elephant rescue and rehabilitation center that you will absolutely love to see!

The mighty gorilla is also an animal that other animal lovers want to set eyes upon. This they can easily do by Gorilla Trekking in Rwanda, Africa. Said to be one of the greatest experiences for animal lovers anywhere across the globe, it is here that small groups are guided across mountains and through forests in order to observe the gorillas in their natural habitat. Sadly, when it comes to extinction, being that the gorillas are numbering less than 700 in this entire world, taking this trip could soon become a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience.

If you’re more into life “under the sea,” Kaikoura, New Zealand is the place where you can swim with the dolphins and remember it forever. You will truly find yourself in an ocean filled with hundreds of these adorable, intelligent creatures right beside you – close enough to touch.

If wishing to enlarge that aquatic experience, you can also head on to Kadavu, Fiji and go swimming with the Manta’s. A bit more exciting (AKA: frightening) than the dolphins, the Manta Ray’s in Fiji’s famous Manta Reef are large in size. But once the heart beat slows down from the thrill of it all, you can sit next to the reef and lay eyes on the most beautiful sunrise in the world.

Looking for the perfect safari? Look no further than Tanzania. An exclusive and unique retreat called the Singita Serengeti House, built on the Sabi Sand Game Reserve is waiting for you and your family. Offering twelve lodges and camps in five separate wilderness regions that span three African countries, it is the perfect destination for an animal lover looking for the ultimate animal adventure.

If you wish to see the tallest of all animals in their natural habitat, head to Giraffe Manor in Kenya. There is no hotel as unique as this one. Set on a dozen acres of private land, the giraffes roam freely, even poking their necks through the open windows of the hotel to personally welcome you and the family to Kenya.

Now, we do have a special one for those millions of dog loves out there. In Invernesshire, Scotland, a true puppy celebration can be found at the Golden Retriever Festival. But if in the mood for a more adventurous experience, in Finnmark, Norway, you can have your very own dog sledding experience. As the pups do the work, you will also be able to explore the incredible landscapes that play home to everything from seals to polar foxes and polar bears.

If you wish to stay in the U.S. for your vacation, the National Elk Refuge in Kelly, Wyoming offers a thrilling adventure for the animal lover in you. A refuge that has been in business for over a century, the refuge consists of almost 25,000 acres playing home to 47 different mammals and 150+ species of birds. Here the animal lover in you can witness everything from elk to bison to mule deer to so much more.

And after that awesome trip has been had, you can then head home to share your pictures with your absolute favorite “best friend.”

