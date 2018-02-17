There’s No Place Like CSUSA Gala/Auction in Port St Lucie, March 3

By

Date: March 03, 2018

Time: 5:00 pm

Renaissance Charter School of St Lucie & Renaissance Charter School at Tradtion will be hosting its Gala Benefit Auction, “There’s No Place like CSUSA” on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 5:00 to 11:00 pm.

The RCSSL & RCST gala benefit auction is one of the schools’ primary fundraisers of the year attracting close to 300 guests to the event and reaching the entire community of St Lucie County through various marketing outlets. The auction is predicted to be a huge success for the school. As state resources shrink, donations generated by events such as this financially support our students with the people and programs that will continue to allow us to provide students with the necessary tools and skills needed to develop superior levels of achievement.

We invite you to join us in our mission to be part of the educational solution and help us continue to strive for academic, social and physical excellence by providing a quality and challenging curriculum. We promote positive moral and social values, foster an atmosphere of self-discipline in a safe learning environment, and maximize individual productivity to meet the needs of a changing global society. Renaissance Charter School of St Lucie and Renaissance Charter School at Tradition strives for students to be able to maximize their potential for successfully ascertaining their goals with confidence and intrinsic motivation, thereby enabling each student to become a lifelong learner and strong contributor to their local community as well as their global community.

RCSSL and RCST together serve over 2300 St Lucie County students from Kindergarten through 8th grade with a total of over 1500 families. Your donation will directly benefit these children. Renaissance Charter School of St Lucie and Renaissance Charter at Tradition are 501 (c) 3 non-profit organizations making your donation tax deductible.

The evening will feature dinner, DJ and dancing, photobooth, entertainment and an extensive silent auction. This event is 21 and up and cocktail attire encouraged.

We are looking forward to a successful event thanks to generous partners such as yourself.

Venue

Port St. Lucie Civic Center

9221 SE Civic Center Pl

Port St Lucie, FL 34952

Website: http://www.stluciecharter.org/