By

Tidewater 252 Adventure CC

By Craig Lamb

A center console boat designed for hardcore offshore fishing without sacrificing luxury features is the unbeatable combination found in the Tidewater 252 CC Adventure.

Here’s a preview of how luxury meets performance in a center console rig. Flip out the comfy back rests on the cushioned forward bench seating, and you get a bow rider experience. A new center console mounting system and standard hardtop set this rig up for serious fishing.

What else sets the Tidewater 252 CC Adventure apart from the rest are the specs of the boat. It has a length overall of 24’ 8” and a wide beam spanning 9’ 3” for a solid ride and plenty of interior room. The boat weighs 4,150 pounds with a fuel capacity of 126 gallons for making long runs offshore. Twin 115 h.p. outboards are recommended for optimum fuel economy and performance, with a maximum of 300 h.p. A 21-degree deadrise at the transom creates a soft ride in waves and chop. Cockpit depth rises from 27.5” to 33.5” inches at midship and bow for a safe, drier ride.

Top off the above features with foam floatation, all-composite, no wood construction and a hand-laid fiberglass boat, and you get the most reliable, dependable boat in it’s class.

Split fishing boxes, storage for terminal tackle utility boxes, abundant rod storage and fresh water wash down adds to the fishing features. A 25-gallon aerated live well is designed with round corners to reduce fish stress and finished in blue to keep bait calm.

Hardcore anglers and discriminating boaters like to customize their rigs with options that suit their needs. The Tidewater 252 CC Adventure delivers with the best quality accessories available. Leaning post options are many. Choose from a deluxe drop bolster version, or a leaning post with a sink or a live well. An LED lighting package, Taco 280 Grandslam outriggers, and underwater lights are among the many other options.

A luxury experience with a performance edge. That’s what you get with the Tidewater 252 CC Adventure.

Tidewater stays close to it’s saltwater roots with the manufacturing facility located in Lexington, S.C. Find out more about the complete lineup of models, and find a Tidewater dealer at tidewaterboats.com. Visit the growing community of Tidewater owners on Facebook at Tidewater Boats LLC

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com