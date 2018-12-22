By Craig Lamb

Combine the fishability of a full-featured center console bay boat with the luxury appointments of a cruiser, and you have the Tidewater 2700 Carolina Bay, a boat that gets there in style and puts fish in the boat.

Luxury and functionality are just part of what is appealing about the latest version of 2700 Carolina Bay. Add performance to the list. The boat is ideal for the all-new Yamaha 425 XTO, a 5.6L V8 that is the brand’sbiggest outboard yet.

Video provided by San Carlos Marine

2700 Carolina Bay is custom built to the highest quality in workmanship, materials, and design. The boat has a centerline of 27′ 2″ and a beam spanning 9′ 4.” Fuel capacity is a long-ranging 141 gallons, with 600 horsepower recommended by the manufacturer. With a bridge clearance of96″ and capacity of 1,500 pounds, 2700 Carolina Bay is designed for versatility. From families to guides, tournament fishing to casual angling the boat can handle it all.

The Yamaha 425 XTO is the first four-stroke in the industry to feature direct fuel injection, with an industry high 12.2-to-1 compression ratio, and the first to come with an electric steering system. This “extreme”outboard is touted by Yamaha as a “fully integrated power system.”

Designed to perform and laid out with impressive seating, 2700 Carolina Bay provides head-turning looks from bow to stern, inside and out. Board at the stern and find three spacious flip-up jump seats that are ideal to guide clients or a family. A spacious aft casting deck is created with seats folded down. That is just an indicator of what is to come throughout this functional craft.

The attention to seating is obvious just forward of the console. A cushioned bench over the live well is impressive. So are wrap-around cushions with backrests on the stowage steps up to the bow casting platform. Slide-in backrests convert the seating to forward-facing lounges.

The eye-catching features continue at the helm with flip-up bolsters and fold-down toe rail that add comfort when standing to drive. Another asset is abundant space for mounting today’s increasingly large flat-screen electronics displays.

Tidewater Boats are designed with distinctive Carolina Flair, the most in class, that provides a softer transition between chop and big waves. That sets up the dry ride, to direct waves away from the hull using reverse chines. Tidewater likes to appropriately call that feature the DryChine Ride.

If the bite is off in the bay and hot in the skinny water the 2700 Carolina Bay gets you there with a standard Bob’s Machine Shop DualJack Plate. What else serious anglers will like is the expansive bow-castingplatform that is free from obstruction with pull-up cleats.

Bill Carson 2700 Carolina Bay Custom

Bill Carson, Johnson Outdoors Field Marketing Manager-Fishing Group has been on Tidewaters pro-staff for the last decade. Bill is the owner of a 2700 CB with a 425 XTO and can testify to the performance of this boat. “2700 is Tidewater’s best boat yet.Having had 2200 Carolina Bay, 3- 2400 Baymax’s and a 2500 Carolina Bay I have experience with the full line and this is the benchmark. The handling with the425 and all the gear is unreal!”

Bill Carson 425 XTO on Lake Lanier.

Seven hull colors are available to create your ultimate stylish dream rig.

By taking extra steps not found in most brands, Tidewater has the confidence in providing owners a Limited Lifetime Structural Hull and three-year bow to stern warranty, a transferable warranty that also covers Gelcoat, Blister, powder coat, Aluminum, and upholstery for one year.

Visit Tidewater Boats.com today!

Original Source; Sportsmans Lifestyle.com