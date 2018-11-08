By

Tidewater Boats is delivering big things on the water in 2019

By Capt. Ted Lund

Exciting developments are underway for 2019 from Tidewater Boats! Tidewater Boats is taking the unprecedented effort of introducing more new models as well as enhancing current models with additional options and benefits for customers. Check out the latest video from Tidewater Boats and make your plans to start a new adventure on the water now!

Tidewater Boats has a great line up of models including the Center Console Adventure Series, LXF Series, Bay Max, Carolina Bay, and their SUV Series. Each model in their respective category will meet the needs and desires of the angler, pleasure boater and family

Whether flats fishing, exploring quiet back bays, spending a leisurely holiday on a sandbar with the family, chasing redfish or running to the canyons for yellowfin tuna, there is a 2019 Tidewater Boat model that is perfect for you.

When does the biggest news of the 2019 season drop? It has already started, and there is a lot more to come! Tidewater has introduced two new boats to the Bay Max series– a 2110 Bay Max Tunnel Hull and a 2410 Baymax to replace the old 2400. Other new options include a 2nd station option for the 2410 Baymax, 2500 Carolina Bay and 2700 Carolina Bay.

Each Tidewater Boat is handcrafted of the finest gel-coat, composite materials and hardware available on the market.

New owners have a wide range of colors to choose from including Black, Navy, Sea Glass Green, Cadet Blue, ​Carbon and Oyster Gray throughout the range.

Power options are virtually limitless, with outboard motor options and digital control systems. Engines can also be custom painted to access your new dreamboat.

Custom options include T-tops, electronics packages, under-gunwale, and underwater LED lighting. Options are only limited by your imagination.

Just like every other quality model manufactured by Tidewater Boats, all the new 2019 exciting models are constructed using the most modern, highest quality, all-composite, no-rot materials, cored decks, watertight electrical connections and double-hose clamped through hull fittings. What’s more, each Tidewater Boat is backed by an industry-leading limited lifetime structural hull warranty and three-year bow to stern coverage. Both are transferable to the second owner. Tidewater’s warranty also includes one year of protection on Gelcoat, Blister, Powder coat, Aluminum, and Upholstery.

Tidewater Boats is set for a fantastic 2019. To learn more about Tidewater Boats, please visit www.tidewaterboats.com. Check out their Dealer Locator and find your nearest Tidewater Boat Dealer or Boat Show to explore Tidewater Boats for yourself. Plus, following Tidewater Boats on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is a great way to keep up with the release of the 2019 new models, company news and more exciting information shared from Tidewater Boats.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com