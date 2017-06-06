By

Tips on Staying Safe While Having Fun in the Sun

by Amy Lignor

Those rays are upon us! Sitting by the pool, enjoying those lazy days at the beach with the kids, jumping into that swimming hole to get cool from the summer heat. All of these case scenarios are a whole lot of fun and everyone wants to do them. After all, that’s what summer is all about – having rest and relaxation before the winter winds and blowing snow come back into the picture. But what many fail to remember are the illnesses that can come from being out in the heat too long, or the accidents that can happen when it comes to swimming or even grilling over the campfire. Most every illness and/or accident can be avoided; all you have to do is take minor precautions, be attentive, and not let the sun become a negative.

WebMD is a site that reports on various heat/summertime-related illnesses. It is a fact that during the summer people often show up at the doctor with a heat-related condition, ranging from mild dehydration to more severe heatstroke. The symptoms of too much exposure to the sun can include nausea, dizziness, headaches and even confusion. So how can one avoid this? Actually, quite easily. Be mindful of the temperature outside and note that the warmest hours of the day range between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. When the sun is high in that sky, make sure to drink water. Staying hydrated at all times can keep your body and mind healthy.

The second issue that doctors want to remind people of comes from swimming injuries. Trauma can happen from jumping into a body of water without knowing what may be underneath, so check your surroundings. Note it there are rocks or seaweed growths that can get you hurt or tangled beneath the water’s surface. A boating or swimming injury can happen in the blink of an eye; a small child can fall into the water if unattended, so make sure to have at least one adult supervising the kids at all times. Especially when having a pool party or a group of friends over to grill out on the patio. Rotate who will watch the children at play, but always make sure that at least one set of focused eyes are upon them at all times.

When it comes to the third most common bracket of summertime injuries, they occur when grilling or building a campfire. Not to mention, cuts from kitchen knives as more and more outdoor cooking takes place. Again, adult supervision is required when it comes to children who love to attempt to touch the flames. Adults can also make the very common mistake of squirting lighter fluid onto hot coals and burning themselves. The easiest way to stay safe is to apply lighter fluid to coals when they aren’t lit, letting the fluid soak in. That way you avoid any burns that could occur. In addition, when talking about the campfire, make sure that attention is also paid when the fire is put out. It is quite easy to start a much larger fire if you disregard this process. Just ask Smokey.

Another summertime illness comes from food poisoning. Food-borne illnesses peak in the summer because “hot temperatures and humid conditions provide the optimum breeding ground for bacteria to multiply rapidly.” (U.S Department of Agriculture) Take into consideration during your summer barbecue that the food is properly cooked. Stop the ‘rare’ when it comes to hamburgers – make sure that beef is well-done. In addition, make sure the fruits and vegetables are washed properly and (along with that coleslaw) not left out in the scorching heat for a long period of time. And always make sure to wash those hands before eating.

Last, but definitely not least, comes from the treatment of rashes and insect bites which both escalate during the summer. With long days spent outdoors, it’s normal to see rashes that stem from things like poison ivy and sumac. Insect and tick bites are also common and, in some cases, will require an antibiotic. A great many areas of the country have to deal with tick-borne diseases more and more as the presence of ticks continue to escalate. Just be sure to use insect repellant and keep an eye on any bumps or swelling on the skin that grow in size. There are a variety of websites that will offer you tips when it comes to keeping you and your family safe from ticks and mosquitos, so read up on that expert information before heading out into the woods this summer.

As you can see, with very little work you can make sure the family remains safe while enjoying that much-needed fun in the sun!

