This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for August 1, 2017
Going in Style [Broke Geezers Pull Bank Heist]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071ZN6N4Y/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Lovers [Can This Marriage Be Saved Saga]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071J6KQMV/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Sleight [Orphaned Street Magician Turns to Drug Dealing]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0722NNJ2K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Colossal [Party Girl Miraculously Controls Monster Wrecking Korea]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071Y44R3C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Crashing [The Complete First Season]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XVZJRVC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Big Little Lies [An HBO Limited Series]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XTZ23Q9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
A Quiet Passion [Emily Dickinson Biopic]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XWSDRD8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Opening Night [Stage Manager Struggles to Save Broadway Musical]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071SJ8NHQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Legend of Ben Hall [Western about Outlaws on the Run]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072C3B8JH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Cop and a Half: New Recruit [Unlikely Police Partners Comedy]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0711Y86F5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Honorable Mention
Fortitude [Season 2]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVNC7N4/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Ottoman Lieutenant [World War I Love Story]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XPSMJ1C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Circle [Corporate Ethics Thriller]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072MPK8K6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Source: Baret News