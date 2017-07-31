By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for August 1, 2017

Going in Style [Broke Geezers Pull Bank Heist]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071ZN6N4Y/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Lovers [Can This Marriage Be Saved Saga]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071J6KQMV/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Sleight [Orphaned Street Magician Turns to Drug Dealing]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0722NNJ2K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Colossal [Party Girl Miraculously Controls Monster Wrecking Korea]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071Y44R3C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Crashing [The Complete First Season]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XVZJRVC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Big Little Lies [An HBO Limited Series]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XTZ23Q9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

A Quiet Passion [Emily Dickinson Biopic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XWSDRD8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Opening Night [Stage Manager Struggles to Save Broadway Musical]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071SJ8NHQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Legend of Ben Hall [Western about Outlaws on the Run]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072C3B8JH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Cop and a Half: New Recruit [Unlikely Police Partners Comedy]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0711Y86F5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Fortitude [Season 2]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVNC7N4/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Ottoman Lieutenant [World War I Love Story]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XPSMJ1C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Circle [Corporate Ethics Thriller]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072MPK8K6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: Baret News