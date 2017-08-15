By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for August 15, 2017

Everything, Everything [Bubble Girl Courted by Boy Next-Door]

Bluebeard [South Korean Suspense Thriller]

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 10 [Police Drama Set in Toronto in the Gay Nineties]

Alien: Covenant [Ridley Scott Returns to Direct Storied Sci-Fi Series]

Britney Ever After [Britney Spears Biopic]

Mickey and the Roadster Racers [Start Your Engines]

Hickok [Legendary Wild Bill Hickok Western]

Baby Steps [Gay Asian Coming Out Dramedy]

Digimon Adventure Tri: Determination [Dubbed Version of Popular Anime Movie]

How to Be a Latin Lover [Jilted Gigolo Seduces Wealthy Widow]

Honorable Mention

The Blacklist: Season Four [Crime Thriller TV Series]

Revolting Rhymes [Based on Classic Tales by Roald Dahl]

Once upon a Time in Venice [Purloined Pooch Whodunit]

Source: Baret News