This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for August 15, 2017
Everything, Everything [Bubble Girl Courted by Boy Next-Door]
Bluebeard [South Korean Suspense Thriller]
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 10 [Police Drama Set in Toronto in the Gay Nineties]
Alien: Covenant [Ridley Scott Returns to Direct Storied Sci-Fi Series]
Britney Ever After [Britney Spears Biopic]
Mickey and the Roadster Racers [Start Your Engines]
Hickok [Legendary Wild Bill Hickok Western]
Baby Steps [Gay Asian Coming Out Dramedy]
Digimon Adventure Tri: Determination [Dubbed Version of Popular Anime Movie]
How to Be a Latin Lover [Jilted Gigolo Seduces Wealthy Widow]
Honorable Mention
The Blacklist: Season Four [Crime Thriller TV Series]
Revolting Rhymes [Based on Classic Tales by Roald Dahl]
Once upon a Time in Venice [Purloined Pooch Whodunit]
