This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for August 22, 2017
Nova: Poisoned Water [Flint, Michigan Expose’]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071HG59CK/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2 [Marvel Comics Superheroes Sequel]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZXWR8C5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Supergirl: Season 2 [Woman of Steel Battles a New Set of Super-Villains]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01LTI0GM8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Lucifer: Season 2 [Devil Fights Crime on Hot Streets of L.A.]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0744VLDKB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
800 Words: Season 2, Part 2 [Aussie-Kiwi Family Dramedy]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZZCY7F9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Four [Squad Rolling Deep]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0723H1NN3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Dominion Creek: Series 2 [Love, Betrayal, Greed and Gold]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XX2P752/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Shimmer and Shine [Magical Pets of Zahramay Falls]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072148H96/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Great British Baking Show: Season 4 [Amateur Chef Competition]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071J1P1DV/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Kill Switch [Worlds Will Collide]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071XF65M6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Source: Baret News