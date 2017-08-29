By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for August 29, 2017

Born in China [Panda Doc Narrated by John Krasinski]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XWBNBL9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 [Surgical Physicians at Mythical Seattle Hospital]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074P64CF1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack [6th Installment in Cheerleading Series]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072131DZH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Delicious: Series 1 [A Scandal in Every Bite]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZZNJPJ1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Evil in Us [An Intense Ride into Madness]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01JS45Y9K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Black Sails: Season Four [Thrilling Treasure Island Prequel]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071GW3JJP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Ireland’s Wild Coast [Spectacular Wonders from Eagles to Whales]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07235M4JB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Baywatch [Unlikely-Buddies Beach Comedy]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0725W7CQQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Clarity [What Price Is Your Child’s Life Worth?]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0751PS996/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Killing Hasselhoff [Celebrity Death Pool Comedy]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073VP7JWZ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: BaretNewsWire.com