This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for August 8, 2017
I Am Battle Comic [Standup Comics Entertain Troops Overseas]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071HV6MZ5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
I Am the Blues [Blues Legends Retrospective]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071FHSZXR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Snatched [Mother-Daughter Vacation Nightmare]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZXY47D3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Room on the Broom [Enchanting Children’s Tale about Witch’s Trip]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01KWM3L1K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Exception: The Kaiser’s Last Kiss [World War II Suspense Thriller]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071WTB7FH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Frontline: Bannon’s War [Trump Advisor Agenda Expose’]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071CKZ18K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword [Visual F/X Variation on the Classic Tale]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071J8Y6CP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Long Haul [Family Road Trip from Hell]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071JT3QQ5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Dinner [Well-Connected Parents Conspire to Cover Up Kids’ Crime]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071WTCM7J/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Kung Fu Yoga [Jackie Chan Slapstick Comedy]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072BXYZKT/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Honorable Mention
Phoenix Forgotten [Fact-Based UFO Sighting Saga]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071JB2927/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Kate & Mim-Mim: Super Kate [4 Fun-Filled Adventures in Mimiloo]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVNXDG7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Source: Baret News