Top Ten DVD List for December 12, 2017     

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season [Winter Is Here]

All Saints [Based on a Powerful True Story]

Architects of Denial [Genocide Denied Is Genocide Continued]

Home Again [Starting Over Is Not for Beginners]

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe [Escape from Nazi Germany Drama]

Bad Lucky Goat [Plus Bonus Short Film “Miss World”]

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience [Special Edition]

Wolf Warrior 2 [Bigger and Badder Action-Packed Sequel]

Victoria & Abdul [An Extraordinary Story of a Queen and Her New BFF]

Nova: Secrets of the Shining Knight [How Armor Was Manufactured]

Honorable Mention

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [The Final Chapters]

The Pulitzer at 100 [Documentary Celebrating the Award’s Centenary]

