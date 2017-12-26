Top Ten DVD List for December 26, 2017         

By
 
by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for December 26, 2017

Mayhem [Hostile. Work. Environment.]

Brawl in Cell Block 99 [Boxer-Turned Drug Courier Lands in Jail]

Acceptable Risk: Series 1 [Her Perfect Life Was a Perfect Lie]

Shadowman [NYC Graffiti Artist / Heroin Addict Biopic]

Marvel’s Luke Cage [The Complete First Season]

The Mountain between Us [Wilderness Survival Saga]

Killing Gunther [8 Assassins. 1 Target]

Mindfulness Goes Mainstream [Attention-Focusing Techniques]

The Stolen [She’s Coming for You]

Nature: Charlie and the Curious Otters [Incredible Wild Encounters]

Honorable Mention

Nature: H Is for Hawk [A New Chapter]

Nature: Naledi [One Little Elephant]

