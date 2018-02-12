By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for February 13, 2018

The Gospel Collection [First Ever, Unedited, Word-for-Word Film Adaptation]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077V5Q7MX/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Wonder [A Heartwarming Tale of Kindness and Friendship]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0789G9LSL/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Collection [6-DVD Gift Set]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077MQC3GX/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Roman J. Israel, Esq. [Featuring Oscar-Nominee Denzel Washington]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077H8V6R9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Benji [The Original Classic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077MQC3GV/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Paradise [A Haunting Look at the Holocaust]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B078FFX7GJ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Gospel of Matthew [First Ever, Unedited, Word-for-Word Film Adaptation]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077VC9XPY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

#ArtOffLine [An Examination of Art in the Internet Age]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076M71P4G/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Brotherhood of Blades II [The Infernal Battlefield]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0774NT5MJ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Line 41 [A Powerful, Personal Holocaust Documentary]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B078FHJJYC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

The Deuce Season One [The Rise of NYC’s Porn Industry in the 70s]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077HKSWPV/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Sinner: Season One [Based on Petra Hammesfahr’s Crime Novel]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077MT966J/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Flames [A Real Romance Filmed over 5 Years]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B079FYVY37/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Blaze and the Monster Machines [Heroes of Axle City]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077Y63H2Q/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt [Based on the Best-Selling Children’s Book]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077H6WQ2L/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Hey Arnold! [The Jungle Movie]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077Y8DJ54/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Nova: Extreme Animal Weapons [Nature’s Defense Mechanisms]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076W4BL24/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

A French Village [Season 7]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B078Y34G2Y/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

American Experience [The Bombing of Wall St.]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077HP1F2N/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Garfield [Nine Lives]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077RH5HRS/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Nature [Arctic Wolf Pack]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077VB1VB1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

PBS Kids [Outer Space Adventures]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076W3LD84/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

PBS Kids [Ocean Adventures]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077TR34ZT/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Dinosaur Train [Big Pond Adventures]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077HGGXW4/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: BaretNewsWire.com