by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for February 27, 2018
              

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri [Nominated for 7 Oscars]

Darkest Hour [Gary Oldman Delivers as Winston Churchill]

Coco [Nominated for Best Animated Feature Oscar]

Murder on the Orient Express [Remake of Agatha Christie’s Classic Whodunit]

Quest [A Portrait of a Philly African-American Family]

Rebecka Martinson: Series 1 [Searching for Justice at the Edge of the World]

Copyright Criminals [The Funky Drummer Edition]

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider [Angelina Jolie as the Video Game Superhero]]

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 2 [The Cradle of Life]

Gate II [Return to the Nightmare]

