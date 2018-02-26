This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for February 27, 2018
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri [Nominated for 7 Oscars]
Darkest Hour [Gary Oldman Delivers as Winston Churchill]
Coco [Nominated for Best Animated Feature Oscar]
Murder on the Orient Express [Remake of Agatha Christie’s Classic Whodunit]
Quest [A Portrait of a Philly African-American Family]
Rebecka Martinson: Series 1 [Searching for Justice at the Edge of the World]
Copyright Criminals [The Funky Drummer Edition]
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider [Angelina Jolie as the Video Game Superhero]]
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 2 [The Cradle of Life]
Gate II [Return to the Nightmare]
