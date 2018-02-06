By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for February 6, 2018

Finding Your Roots with Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. [Season 4]

Walking Out [Survival Runs in the Blood]

The Lucille Ball Collection [Movies, TV Shows, Documentaries & Commercials]

The Jackie Gleason Show in Color [Including Unreleased Episodes]

100 Years of Horror [Hosted by Christopher Lee]

The Shirley Temple Collection [Movies, Shorts, Documentaries & Commercials]

Shadow Stalkers [10 Terrifying Features]

American Experience: The Gilded Age [The Story of a Transformative Era]

It Takes from Within [A Surreal Portrait of Existential Dread]

Reset [Time-Travel Sci-fi Produced by Jackie Chan]

Honorable Mention

Woody Woodpecker [First Ever Live-Action/Animated Film]

Shimmer and Shine [Beyond the Rainbow Falls]

A Bad Moms Christmas [A Raunchy, Holiday-Themed Sequel]

JoJo Siwa: My World [The Youtube Sensation’s 1st Concert Special]

The Curse of King Tut’s Tomb [An Ancient Evil Is About to Be Unleashed]

Inoperable [In This Hospital, the Patients Never Leave]

Rugrats: Season 3 [4-Disc Set]

Rugrats: Season 4 [2-Disc Set]

