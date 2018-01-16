Top Ten DVD List for January 16, 2018     

January 16, 2018

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for January 16, 2018

 

Blade Runner 2049 [With Answers Come Questions]

The Commander [The Complete Collection]

Extraordinary [Based on a True Marriage Journey]

Hollywood’s Greatest Screen Legends [Tribute to 50 Matinee Idols]

Happy Death Day [From the Producer of Get Out]

America’s Treasures [12-Part National Monument Documentary]

Jerry Lewis:Triple Feature [3 on a Couch / Hook, Line & Sinker / Don’t Raise the Bridge, Lower the River]

Created Equal [The Fight for Equality Shows No Mercy]

The Durango Kid Collection [10 Western Classics]

Alibi [British Thriller Laced with Dark Humor]

Honorable Mention

S.W.A.T. [The Complete TV Series] 

Street Sharks: 40 Episodes [The Complete Series]

Pornocracy [Special Edition]

Locked and Re-Loaded: [4 Barrel Combo]

Nature [Nature’s Miniature Miracles]

American Experience [The Secret of Tuxedo Park]

Horseland [The Complete Series]

The Snowman [Based on the Best-Selling Novel]

