Top Ten DVD List for January 2, 2018   

January 3, 2018 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

American Made [Tom Cruise Stars in Fact-Based Action Flick] 

Brad’s Status [Father-Son Bonding Opportunity Adventure]

A Question of Faith [Christian Ensemble Drama]

Battle of the Sexes [Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs Docudrama]

Love Beats Rhymes [Inner-City Poetry Slam Saga]

Breathe [Inspirational Tale of Love in the Face of Insurmountable Odds]

The Stolen [She’s Coming for You]

Hell Night: Collector’s Edition [Pray for Day]

The Houses October Built 2 [5 Friends Endure Extreme Haunting]

The Adventurers [High-Stakes, Hong Kong Action Thriller]

Source:  BaretNewsWire.com

 

 

