This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for January 2, 2018
American Made [Tom Cruise Stars in Fact-Based Action Flick]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07613VKQ3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Brad’s Status [Father-Son Bonding Opportunity Adventure]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075G6CRNY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
A Question of Faith [Christian Ensemble Drama]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07615P1WY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Battle of the Sexes [Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs Docudrama]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B075ZNRR34/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Love Beats Rhymes [Inner-City Poetry Slam Saga]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0776K6RLX/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Breathe [Inspirational Tale of Love in the Face of Insurmountable Odds]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0775Z8DGX/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Stolen [She’s Coming for You]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0771HD4VD/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Hell Night: Collector’s Edition [Pray for Day]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LYMWPV/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Houses October Built 2 [5 Friends Endure Extreme Haunting]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07554ZB2P/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Adventurers [High-Stakes, Hong Kong Action Thriller]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075YLMBDV/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Source: BaretNewsWire.com