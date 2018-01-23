Top Ten DVD List for January 23, 2018   

Thank You for Your Service [Inspired by True Events]

Icons among Us [Jazz in the Present Tense] 

In Search of Fellini [A Wonderfdully Whimsical Coming of Age Journey]

Echotone [The Quiet Fight for a Louder Future]

Chasing the Dragon [The Road to the Top Is Paved in Blood]

Roaring Abyss [Ethiopian Musical Documentary]

Trump: The Art of the Insult [How to Bash the Press and Political Opponents]

A Dog and Pony Show [Step Right Up and Laugh]

Nova: Killer Hurricanes [Storm Sleuths Reconstruct Historic Weather Events]

Geostorm [Some Things Were Never Meant to Be Controlled]

Honorable Mention

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood [Neighborhood Friends Collection]

