This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for January 23, 2018
Thank You for Your Service [Inspired by True Events]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076R598PX/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Icons among Us [Jazz in the Present Tense]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B002RNO1BW/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
In Search of Fellini [A Wonderfdully Whimsical Coming of Age Journey]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B078XX3MN8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Echotone [The Quiet Fight for a Louder Future]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B006CAXPHM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Chasing the Dragon [The Road to the Top Is Paved in Blood]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076TVTWC5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Roaring Abyss [Ethiopian Musical Documentary]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072BW3NMJ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Trump: The Art of the Insult [How to Bash the Press and Political Opponents]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076M71P46/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
A Dog and Pony Show [Step Right Up and Laugh]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077GTZPRK/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Nova: Killer Hurricanes [Storm Sleuths Reconstruct Historic Weather Events]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076M4XM47/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Geostorm [Some Things Were Never Meant to Be Controlled]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07591B24X/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Honorable Mention
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood [Neighborhood Friends Collection]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076W3MTYJ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Source: BaretNewsWire.com