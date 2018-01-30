This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for January 30, 2018
Black Wings [They Broke through Racial Barriers to Reach the Skies]
The Square [Oscar Nominated Best Foreign Film from Sweden]
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women [Cartoon Creator Biopic]
Slavery and the Making of America [Narrated by Morgan Freeman]
Last Flag Flying [Their Final Mission Wasn’t on the Battlefield]
My Art [Poignant Aspiring Artist Portrait]
East West 101: Series 1 [Gritty Australian Crime Series]
Legend of the Naga Pearls [A Magical Fantasy Adventure from China]
Rendel: Dark Vengeance [Packed with Eye-Popping, High Octane Action]
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween [You Scurred?]
Honorable Mention
Nella: The Princess Knight [A Brave Young Heroine]
Masterpiece: Victoria [The Complete Second Season]
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 [Top Chefs’ Cooking Secrets]
Nova: Killer Floods [Scientists Trace Giant North American Disasters]
Nova: Bird Brain [Discover the Intelligence of Birds]
