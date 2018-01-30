Top Ten DVD List for January 30, 2018 

January 30, 2018 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for January 30, 2018

Black Wings [They Broke through Racial Barriers to Reach the Skies]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0776K6R4X/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Square [Oscar Nominated Best Foreign Film from Sweden]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076DQZ55H/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women [Cartoon Creator Biopic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077ZH9D7V/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Slavery and the Making of America [Narrated by Morgan Freeman]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077R4K241/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Last Flag Flying [Their Final Mission Wasn’t on the Battlefield]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077Y2K5SR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

My Art [Poignant Aspiring Artist Portrait]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0785VL9DG/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20 

East West 101: Series 1 [Gritty Australian Crime Series]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076W9ZLXG/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Legend of the Naga Pearls [A Magical Fantasy Adventure from China]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076T8BXSY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rendel: Dark Vengeance [Packed with Eye-Popping, High Octane Action]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0765MGW4H/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween [You Scurred?]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077XG5H29/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Nella: The Princess Knight [A Brave Young Heroine]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B077GSX4LQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Masterpiece: Victoria [The Complete Second Season]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076W77XZ1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 [Top Chefs’ Cooking Secrets]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076D8BKM7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Nova: Killer Floods [Scientists Trace Giant North American Disasters]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076M4B6BH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Nova: Bird Brain [Discover the Intelligence of Birds]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0776222DC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

 

Source:  BaretNewsWire.com

 

Facebook
Google+
http://verobeachlocalnews.com/top-ten-dvd-list-for-january-30-2018/
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn

Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , , , ,
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial