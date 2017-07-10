This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for July 11, 2017
The Fate of the Furious [8th Installment of High-Octane Franchise]
Songwriter [Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson]
Underground: Season Two [Underground Railroad Epic]
Diana: Queen of Hearts [Lady Diana Retrospective]
The Lost City of Z [Adaptation of Fact-Based Best Seller]
Rake: Series 2 [Law and Disorder]
Species [Collector’s Edition]
Masterpiece: Prime Suspect [Tennison]
Smurfs: The Lost Village [Adventure in the Forbidden Forest]
The Beast [Soviet Afghan War Saga]
Honorable Mention
Gardens of Stone [Vietnam War Classic Re-Release]
King Solomon’s Mines [Patrick Swayze Miniseries]
Dragon Wars: D-War [An Ancient Evil Awakens]
London Heist [Brit Revenge Thriller]
Spark: A Space Tail [Fearless Monkey Animated Adventure]
Caillou: Things That Go! [From Planes and Trains to Boats and Cars]
The Tunnel: Sabotage [Season 2]
Masterpiece: My Mother and Other Strangers [Irish Tale of Forbidden Love
