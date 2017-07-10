By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for July 11, 2017

The Fate of the Furious [8th Installment of High-Octane Franchise]

Songwriter [Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson]

Underground: Season Two [Underground Railroad Epic]

Diana: Queen of Hearts [Lady Diana Retrospective]

The Lost City of Z [Adaptation of Fact-Based Best Seller]

Rake: Series 2 [Law and Disorder]

Species [Collector’s Edition]

Masterpiece: Prime Suspect [Tennison]

Smurfs: The Lost Village [Adventure in the Forbidden Forest]

The Beast [Soviet Afghan War Saga]

Honorable Mention

Gardens of Stone [Vietnam War Classic Re-Release]

King Solomon’s Mines [Patrick Swayze Miniseries]

Dragon Wars: D-War [An Ancient Evil Awakens]

London Heist [Brit Revenge Thriller]

Spark: A Space Tail [Fearless Monkey Animated Adventure]

Caillou: Things That Go! [From Planes and Trains to Boats and Cars]

The Tunnel: Sabotage [Season 2]

Masterpiece: My Mother and Other Strangers [Irish Tale of Forbidden Love

