Top Ten DVD List for July 18, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for July 18, 2017 

Kong: Skull Island [Riveting Reboot of Classic Franchise]

Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past [Swing Jazz Documentary]

With Great Power [The Stan Lee Story]

The Promise [WWI Epic about Ethnic Cleansing of Armenians]

The Penguin Counters [Antarctic Climate Change Documentary]

Frontline: Poverty, Politics and Profit [Housing Crisis Expose]

Buster’s Mal Heart [Fugitive on the Run Thriller]

Free Fire [All Guns/No control Action Thriller]

Nature’s Great Race [Odysseys of Migration]

Great Yellowstone Thaw [How Nature Survives]

Honorable Mention

Masterpiece Mystery: Grantchester [Season 3]

Shooter: Season One [Framed Vet Struggles to Clear His Name]

Do You Take This Man? [Gay-Themed Romance Drama]

Frontline: Second Chance Kids [Juveniles Serving Life Sentences]

Resident Evil: Vendetta [When Evil Seeks Vengeance]

Arthur: Brothers and Sisters [8 Stories about Siblings]

