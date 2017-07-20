By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for July 18, 2017

Kong: Skull Island [Riveting Reboot of Classic Franchise]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0714C2W9C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past [Swing Jazz Documentary]

http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071RLM3YK/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

With Great Power [The Stan Lee Story]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B008MZZCZI/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Promise [WWI Epic about Ethnic Cleansing of Armenians]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0719XBL75/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Penguin Counters [Antarctic Climate Change Documentary]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071V6CPGC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Frontline: Poverty, Politics and Profit [Housing Crisis Expose]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZZ2XN4J/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Buster’s Mal Heart [Fugitive on the Run Thriller]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZZBYD3G/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Free Fire [All Guns/No control Action Thriller]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071S6ZX49/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Nature’s Great Race [Odysseys of Migration]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06Y1T4H7H/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Great Yellowstone Thaw [How Nature Survives]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071NMRB46/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Masterpiece Mystery: Grantchester [Season 3]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NHDGIM8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Shooter: Season One [Framed Vet Struggles to Clear His Name]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XY1ZXY3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Do You Take This Man? [Gay-Themed Romance Drama]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072M6THBP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Frontline: Second Chance Kids [Juveniles Serving Life Sentences]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071YDR6MZ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Resident Evil: Vendetta [When Evil Seeks Vengeance]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072HSQ7J1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Arthur: Brothers and Sisters [8 Stories about Siblings]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06X6D448M/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: Baret News