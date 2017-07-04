By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for July 4, 2017

Homicide: Life on the Streets [The Complete Series]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06Y3WJFZ8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Zookeeper’s Wife [Holocaust Heroine Biopic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZXXC768/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Vincent-N-Roxxy [Rebel Meets Drifter Road Thriller]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072BB7D7P/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Bitcoin Heist [Crypto-Currency Crime Caper]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071CVLVMP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Tonight Show [Featuring Steve Martin, Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071SBK7W7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Food: Delicious Science [Chemical Investigation of Our Diet]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06Y5R5RKS/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Smithsonian: Mummies Alive [Autopsies of Ancient Civilizations]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XC6KZF7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Evil in Us [Idyllic Island Vacation Ruined by Cannibals]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072HVHMK7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Song to Song [Love and Betrayal in Austin, Texas]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071XSVLLJ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Frontline: The Fish on My Plate [Marine Life Sustainability]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MV7BJV2/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: Baret News