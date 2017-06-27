Top Ten DVD List for June 27, 2017

by Kam Williams

The Lodger [Alfred Hitchcock Silent Film]

Trespass [25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition]

Money [Heist Gone Bad Crime Thriller]

Striking Out: Series 1 [Irish Legal Drama]

Power Rangers [Adaptation of High-Octane TV Series]

Midsomer Murders [Series 19, Part 1]

Dirty Dancing [TV Remake of 1987 Classic]

Chips [Adaptation of Classic TV Series]

Grey Lady [Nantucket Murder Mystery]

Bunnicula: Night of the Vegetable [20 Episodes from Season 1]

Honorable Mention

The Story of China [with Michael Wood]

Last Days of Solitary [PBS Frontline]

Tomcat [Gay Relationship Shaken by Violence]

As Good as You [Grieving Lesbian Lands in Love Triangle]

The Similars [Harrowing Mexican Horror Flick]

Admiral [17th C. Dutch Swashbuckler]

Paradox [Time-Travel Suspense Thriller]

Kill Ratio [Eastern European Revenge Thriller]

Sun Choke [Female Mental Health Drama]

Crossing Point [American Tourist Kidnapped in Baja]

 Source:  Baret News

