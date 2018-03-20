Top Ten DVD List for March 20, 2018

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

The Passion of Joan of Arc [Criterion Collection High-Definition Restoration]

Jumanji [Welcome to the Jungle]

Pitch Perfect 3 [Last Call, Pitches!]

Ichi the Killer [Definitive Remastered Edition]

Downsizing [Get Small… Live Large]

The ‘Burbs [Collector’s Edition]

Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In [The Complete Third Season]

Nova [The Days the Dinosaurs Died]

Small Town Crime [Breaking the Case and Everything Else Along the Way]

Secrets of the Dead [America’s Untold Story]

