This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for May 23, 2017
Get Out
Shake the Dust
My Life as a Zucchini
All Governments Lie
The Enless Summer: Director’s Special Edition
Injecting Aluminum
Gauguin: Maker of Myth
Unlocking the Cage
Shaquille O’Neal All-Star Comedy Jam: Live from Sin City
Henri Rousseau: Jungles in Paris
Honorable Mention
On Any Sunday: Re-Mastered Director’s Special Edition
The Future of Work and Death
Welcome to the Loud House: Season 1, Volume 1
Outsiders: Season Two
Peel: The Peru Project
Duck Dynasty: The Final Season
The Great Wall
Rock Dog
Max 2: White House Hero
Masterpiece: Dark Angel
Smithsonian: Air Warriors [Season 2]
David Holt’s State of Music: Season 2
Special Blood
Outsiders: Season 2
Peg + Cat Save the World
Source: Baret News