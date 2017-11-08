This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for November 7, 2017
The Settlers [Eye-Opening Look at Israel’s Politically-Explosive West Bank]
Ingrid Goes West [Hilariously Dark Social Satire]
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York [25th Anniversary Edition]
Champion [Victory Begins in the Heart]
In His Own Home [Documentary about Police Shooting of Crippled Black Man]
19-2: Season 4 [The Final Season]
The Limehouse Golem [Before the Ripper, Fear Had Another Name]
The Good Karma Hospital: Series 1 [Heartwarming Drama Set in India]
Teen Wolf: Season 6, Part 2 [Final Fight. Be Afraid.]
The Glass Castle [Based on the #1 Best-Selling Memoir]
Honorable Mention
Age of Kill [6 Targets in 6 Hours or London Burns]
Slamma Jamma [Wrongfully-Convicted Hoop Star’s Tale of Redemption]
POV: Swim Team [Uplifting Documentary about Autistic Children]
Source: BaretNewsWire.com