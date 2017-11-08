Top Ten DVD List for November 7, 2017             

November 6, 2017 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

The Settlers [Eye-Opening Look at Israel’s Politically-Explosive West Bank]

Ingrid Goes West [Hilariously Dark Social Satire]

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York [25th Anniversary Edition]

Champion [Victory Begins in the Heart]

In His Own Home [Documentary about Police Shooting of Crippled Black Man]

19-2: Season 4 [The Final Season]

The Limehouse Golem [Before the Ripper, Fear Had Another Name]

The Good Karma Hospital: Series 1 [Heartwarming Drama Set in India]

Teen Wolf: Season 6, Part 2 [Final Fight. Be Afraid.]

The Glass Castle [Based on the #1 Best-Selling Memoir]

Honorable Mention

Age of Kill [6 Targets in 6 Hours or London Burns]

Slamma Jamma [Wrongfully-Convicted Hoop Star’s Tale of Redemption]

POV: Swim Team [Uplifting Documentary about Autistic Children]

