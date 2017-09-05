This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for September 5, 2017
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks [Adaptation of Medical Breakthrough Bio]
Rough Night [Bawdy Girls Trip Comedy]
The Wedding Plan [Jilted Bride-to-Be Has 30 Days to Find Replacement]
Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In [The Complete First Season]
Megan Leavey [Wounded War Vet Reunites with Faithful Combat K9]
The Churchills [John and Winston Biopic]
Lowriders [Celebration of East L.A.’s Bounce Car Culture]
Smithsonian: The Real Story: [The Killing Spree That Inspired Scream]
Masterpiece Mystery: Endeavour [The Complete Fourth Season]
All Eyez on Me [Untold Story of Tupac Shakur]
Honorable Mention
Narcos: Season Two [Manhunt for Colombian Drug Lord Pablo Escobar]
Security [War Vet-Turned-Mall Guard Action Flick]
Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Rescue! [6 High Seas Adventures]
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood [King Daniel for the Day]
Chronically Metropolitan [Fledgling Writer Engages Estranged Family]
Poldark Revealed [True Stories behind the Brit Saga]
Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark [Endangered Species 3-Part Series]
Richard M. Sherman [Songs of a Lifetime]
Smithsonian: The Real Story: [Close Encounters of the Third Kind]
First Kill [Bruce Willis Vigilante Thriller]
Iron Protector [High-Body Count Martial Arts Thriller]
Don’t Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl! [Brazilian-Paraguayan Puppy Love]
