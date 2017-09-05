By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for September 5, 2017

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks [Adaptation of Medical Breakthrough Bio]

Rough Night [Bawdy Girls Trip Comedy]

The Wedding Plan [Jilted Bride-to-Be Has 30 Days to Find Replacement]

Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In [The Complete First Season]

Megan Leavey [Wounded War Vet Reunites with Faithful Combat K9]

The Churchills [John and Winston Biopic]

Lowriders [Celebration of East L.A.’s Bounce Car Culture]

Smithsonian: The Real Story: [The Killing Spree That Inspired Scream]

Masterpiece Mystery: Endeavour [The Complete Fourth Season]

All Eyez on Me [Untold Story of Tupac Shakur]

Honorable Mention

Narcos: Season Two [Manhunt for Colombian Drug Lord Pablo Escobar]

Security [War Vet-Turned-Mall Guard Action Flick]

Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Rescue! [6 High Seas Adventures]

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood [King Daniel for the Day]

Chronically Metropolitan [Fledgling Writer Engages Estranged Family]

Poldark Revealed [True Stories behind the Brit Saga]

Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark [Endangered Species 3-Part Series]

Richard M. Sherman [Songs of a Lifetime]

Smithsonian: The Real Story: [Close Encounters of the Third Kind]

First Kill [Bruce Willis Vigilante Thriller]

Iron Protector [High-Body Count Martial Arts Thriller]

Don’t Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl! [Brazilian-Paraguayan Puppy Love]

