Training For Boaters, By Boaters

Did you know that 81 percent of boating fatalities in 2017 occurred where boat operators had NOT taken a basic boat safety course? United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club, wants to change that terrible statistic by ensuring that today’s boaters are prepared, knowledgeable, and confident on the water. Our members increase their knowledge and skill through a variety of learning opportunities to be safe and have fun on the water.

Too often new boaters and even seasoned ones believe boating is easy. But boating is a learned skill that takes education, practice and constant attention. United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club provides unsurpassed education for boaters, by boaters. Whether in-person, on the water, online or webinar-based courses, the organization’s training goes beyond the basics to focus on making their students be the best boaters they can be.

If you are looking for in-person boating education from certified instructors, United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club offers several types of training to meet each student’s needs. The in-depth courses are several weeks in length, the most popular being the America’s Boating Course which takes four weeks to complete. This course gives students the basics and essential skills needed to get out on the water safely and meets most state’s boating education requirements. Boat Handling is designed to build competence and confidence on the water with an in-depth look at practical boating skills. Marine Navigation and Advanced Piloting focuses on the skills needed to effectively use charts and marine electronics as well as a knowledge of winds, currents, and tides. Junior Navigation and Navigation, a must for oceangoing captains, teaches boaters about planning and monitoring your voyage using modern marine electronics and how celestial observations can help you estimate your vessel’s position with confidence. There are also in-depth courses on Cruising and Cruise Planning, Engine Maintenance, Marine Electronics, Sailing, and Weather.

If you are interested in rounding out your knowledge or discovering something new, the brief boating education seminars led by experienced volunteer instructors are short and focused. Usually lasting two hours, the seminars are designed to boost your boating confidence. Topics include Boat Handling, Navigation, Facing the Environment, Safety, Techniques, and Cruising.

United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club Hands-on Training program helps boaters develop the skills and techniques that will take their boat-handling and seamanship abilities to the next level, whether on fresh or salt water. These intensive courses last one or two days and combine classroom technical education and on the water real-world techniques to cover applicable topics like docking, anchoring, boat handling, maneuvering, and rescues.

In addition, the organization offers a number of online courses, allowing students to proceed at their own pace. America’s Boating Course is now available in Spanish and English online. In addition, the organization offers a number of online seminars such as AIS Electronics for Boaters; How to Use Your GPS; Planning Your Cruise; Weather for Boaters; All About Marine Radio; Rivers, Locks, and Lakes; Crew at the Helm and Hurricane Preparation.

United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club also offers live webinars allowing instructors and students to meet in a virtual classroom. The sessions are usually recorded for students to review. Previous webinars have included: Crossing Borders, GRIDs and GRIBs: Computer Forecasting and Navigation, Marine Weather Forecasting, Thunderstorm/Severe Weather Forecasting, and Oceanography.

Beginner, intermediate or advanced — whatever your skill level, the United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club has a class to enhance your boating knowledge and to fit your schedule. Local squadrons are located throughout the country, and online classes can be taken from anywhere in the world. Visit www.americasboatingclub.org for more information.

