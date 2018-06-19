Treasure Coast Gator Toast 2018 at Indian River State College, June 28

By

Date: June 28, 2018

Time: 5:30 pm

The Treasure Coast Gator Toast is held annually each spring at a location in either Indian River County or St Lucie County. The toast is our scholarship presentation banquet and features a Gator Great speaker. This year, the event will take place on Thursday, June 28 with doors opening at 5:30pm.

You are invited to join the Treasure Coast Gator Club at the Indian River State College Richardson Center as we recognize our scholars and welcome UF Men’s Basketball Head Coach – Mike White!

Each ticket includes a catered dinner, cash bar, silent auction, Gator vendors, raffles, and more! There are a limited number of VIP tickets available that also include a meet and greet & autograph from Coach White. VIP benefits (meet and greet/autograph) are also provided to event sponsors. If you purchase a VIP ticket or sponsor our event, don’t forget to bring an item you’d like signed! There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Please be sure to purchase your tickets by Monday, June 25. They will NOT be available at the door.

We look forward to seeing you on June 28! Be sure to check the website for updates and follow us on Facebook. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions or concerns at info@tcgatorclub.com.

Venue

Indian River State College Richardson Center

6155 College Lane

Vero Beach, FL 32966

Website: http://tcgatorclub.com/