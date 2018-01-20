Triggered Comedy with Lindsay Glazer in West Palm Beach, January 26

Date: January 26, 2018

Time: 9:00 pm

Comedian Lindsay Glazer hosts another killer evening of stand-up comedy at Harold’s Coffee featuring Nadeem Awad, Randy Vega, Eric Rosenblum and of course a set from the AlphaB!tch herself – Lindsay Glazer!

The show is free, the drinks are not (Coffee + Booze = double buzzed?)

Stick around after the show and hang, unless you’re a creep, then watch the show and leave without being too creepy, ok???

Harold’s Coffee Lounge
509 Northwood Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
561-833-6366
https://haroldscoffee.com/

http://verobeachlocalnews.com/triggered-comedy-with-lindsay-glazer-in-west-palm-beach-january-26/
