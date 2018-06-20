By

U.S. Camping Spots: The Best Views of America the Beautiful

by Amy Lignor

With almost 4 million square miles decorated with amazing mountains to hike, challenging cliffs to climb, crystal clear lakes to row upon or catch that “trophy” fish, it is easy to see that if you want to view the most stunning locations in existence, the U.S. of A. is the place to be.

We will explore some of the top spots when it comes to camping. From hiking to fishing; climbing to canoeing, and everything in between, these are just a few of the plethora of places that make “America the Beautiful” exactly that!

If heading to the West is what you and your family crave, then make sure to give Crater Lake National Park in Oregon a look-see. With an incredible backstory, having been created by a violent volcanic eruption almost 8,000 years ago, Oregon’s Crater Lake is almost 2,000 feet deep and surrounded by sheer cliffs and ponderosa pine that makes the scent as luxurious as the view. And don’t forget to check out Wizard Island!

In California, the Jumbo Rocks Campground is one you will never forget, Located close to the western border of California’s beloved and well-known, Joshua Tree National Park, you need only to walk a short way in order to view some of the coolest rock formations on Earth. But remember, this is one that all enjoy, and with just 124 sites first-come, first-served is a rule they live by.

For the complete opposite when it comes to views in California, check out Death Valley National Park. People who visit remark on how absolutely reverent this area is, making them feel almost humbled by this extreme landscape. While trekking amongst the dunes, whether it be on foot or on horseback, this sand-coated world and the unique wildlife that lives there makes it feel almost like UFO’s call it home.

When it comes to Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park is basically the “best of the best.” Quite literally awe-inspiring, if it’s not on your “bucket list” as of yet, make sure it is soon. But there is one other state that some may have overlooked in the western half of this country; one that is beyond stunning that should be seen. The Bartlett Cove Campground at the Glacier Bay National Park awaits you, set in the brilliant Alaskan landscape. There is no other site more “off the beaten path,” than this one. But if you take the time to make it there, you will not be disappointed. Camp atop earth that was once a glacier, gasp at wildlife that includes humpback whales, elk and the breathtaking “master” of the Last Frontier, the wolf. The campground is incredibly unique. After all, where else will you find bear-proof food storage caches, and a small warming shelter located in a real rainforest setting along the shore?

If it’s the East you wish to get a look at, New York State offers up Adirondack Lakes Region Island Camping. Settled in the Adirondack Mountains, you will find a network of freshwater lakes in all shapes and sizes, and private islands just waiting to be explored. The Saranac Lakes are a highlight, offering hundreds of islands within the area of these three pristine lakes. With over 85 campsites, with many that are reachable only by kayak or canoe, the views are absolutely amazing.

For the best of New England, Maine is the state that provides sights and sounds you can experience nowhere else. Acadia National Park is just one of the beautiful camping areas to visit. From hiking the many trails to canoeing and swimming, to even taking some time to explore the quaint towns and historic shops when you need to buy more supplies, you could stay forever here and never be disappointed. (But, be careful, if you choose to brave the winter make sure the skis are packed.)

As an added mention, if looking for a trip that only the Lone Star State can provide, check out Chisos Campground at Big Bend National Park. Everything’s bigger in Texas, after all, and here you’ll find yourself 5,000 feet up in the lush greenery of the Chisos Mountains. A true adventure, you even get a bonus when the sun sets. Being that the campground has won the International Dark Sky Award (yes, that’s real), there is no lovelier place when wishing to gaze at the stars.

And these “gems” are only a tiny percentage of the views available. To find the best every state has to offer, check out this great “Travel & Leisure” article: https://www.travelandleisure.com/trip-ideas/nature-travel/best-campsite-in-states

Source: BaretNewsWire.com