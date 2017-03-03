By

Updating the House for Spring

by Amy Lignor

As with all areas of business and industry, the interior decorating realm has also focused on the 2017 “trends” that will allow you to create the perfect renovation and/or update for your home. After all, winter will be over (even though there are days when that feels like an impossibility) and spring will be here. So as you sit and look at those drab, dull areas of the home, understand that it’s time to plan for that perfect “facelift” that will usher in the warmer season with flair and a whole lot of fun.

First of all, let’s start with those silver, gold-plated and horrific brass fixtures, vases and even flatware that are just hanging around the house. It is time to usher in a little copper shine. In fact, copper accents are at the top of interior decorator’s lists for 2017. It will not only add that extra fashion to any area, but it will also lighten things up and capture the feeling of spring.

When it comes to painting, designers want to let you know that dumping those colors for 2017 would be a very good idea. One of the biggest sellers will be wallpaper – marble wallpaper, as a matter of fact. So many want the real thing, but let’s face it, marble is not exactly an inexpensive update to the home. However, marble wallpaper has seen a 300% increase in interest ranging from Pinterest to Twitter to Facebook and beyond. People are talking about this being the perfect stylish accent to any room. Burying the drab, dark paint colors with that new marble wallpaper offers a perfect touch of class and brightness.

If you are a homeowner stuck on the idea of paint and nothing but paint, however, interior designers are stating that it is time to turn away from black, and choosing navy blue instead. The “go-to” black and white color scheme has faded into the background, whereas the navy and other deep blue tones are making homes shine for spring. Even try adding a high-gloss navy blue statement wall to lift that dark, heavy mood that comes from the black-and-white world of 2016.

If you are looking at updating a smaller space, the décor that’s flying off the shelves at Home Depot and others come in the form of acrylics. Acrylic décor has seen an upswing of over 50% this year already, and see-through acrylic furniture allows a small space to be “opened up” and give the area a look of freedom that it would not normally have if choosing something rustic.

Speaking of rustic…. When it comes to larger spaces, there are those that still love that cabin-‘esque’ feel, whether the weather outside is delightful or frightful. One great thing about 2017 is the fact that wood tiles are coming in all different

shades, and are offering a chic look when utilized on everything from the islands in the kitchen to the tiles surrounding the fireplace in the living area. Subway tile has gone down in popularity this year, and focusing on wood will most definitely become a 2017 trend for spring decorating.

And when it comes to that added dash of ‘living’ decoration, the vases full of roses are out the door for 2017. Instead, interior designers are turning to climbing plants to elevate and add style to any room. Not a surprise, when you consider Pantone’s Color of the Year is green. Therefore, decorating your world – whether it be big or small – with lush greenery, like flourishing vines and climbing plants, will rejuvenate your home after the cold winter weather moves away.

So start planning now! By following the trends for 2017, you will most definitely breathe new life back into those old, stuffy rooms.

