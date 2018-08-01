USA Youth Bowling Blastoff – FREE Family Fun Day in Port St. Lucie, August 11

July 29, 2018 By

Date: August 11, 2018

Time: 10:00 am

Saint Lucie Lanes proudly announces its partnership with the International Bowling Campus Youth Development to bring your family an amazing day of FREE fun and bowling. All those wishing to attend can pre-register for Saint Lucie Lanes’ upcoming USA Bowling League kicking off on Saturday, August 18th at 9:30 am. Limited to 200 Children.

Venue

Saint Lucie Lanes
6759 U.S. Highway 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952 

For more information visit our website http://www.bowlfl.com or call us at 772-461-5390.5390

Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://verobeachlocalnews.com/usa-youth-bowling-blastoff-free-family-fun-day-in-port-st-lucie-august-11/
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn

Filed Under: Events, Local News
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial