USA Youth Bowling Blastoff – FREE Family Fun Day in Port St. Lucie, August 11

By

Date: August 11, 2018

Time: 10:00 am

Saint Lucie Lanes proudly announces its partnership with the International Bowling Campus Youth Development to bring your family an amazing day of FREE fun and bowling. All those wishing to attend can pre-register for Saint Lucie Lanes’ upcoming USA Bowling League kicking off on Saturday, August 18th at 9:30 am. Limited to 200 Children.

Venue

Saint Lucie Lanes

6759 U.S. Highway 1

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

For more information visit our website http://www.bowlfl.com or call us at 772-461-5390.5390