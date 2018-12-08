Vero Beach American Association of University Women’s December Branch Meeting, December 15

December 8, 2018 By

Date: December 15, 2018

Time: 3:00 pm

Enjoy our holiday celebration with fun, food and fellowship. Our special guests, the Vero Beach HS Choral Group, will provide music they have selected for us. 

 
Venue
 
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2555 58th Ave
Vero Beach, FL 32966

Contact: 772-532-4712

Website: https://verobeach-fl.aauw.net/

 
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://verobeachlocalnews.com/vero-beach-american-association-of-university-womens-december-branch-meeting-december-15/
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn

Filed Under: Events, Local News
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial