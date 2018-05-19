Vero Beach Wine and Film Festival 2018, June 7 – 10

By

June 07 – June 10, 2018

Sip! See! Savor the Experience!

Make plans to attend the Vero Beach Wine + Film Festival, June 7-10, 2018, the only festival celebrating both wine and film on the East Coast of the United States! Recognized as a “Top 100 Film Festival” by Filmfreeway.com placing it in the top 2% of festivals worldwide.

Named the “Summer Sundance” by the Huffington Post, Festival highlights include the “CINEMA UNCORKED! Opening Night Awards Bash, Vino Veritas Vintner Dinner, Hollywood + WINE Grand Tasting, Dinners with Directors, 10 Hip, Vibe-Centric Beachside and Downtown Venues, the WOW! Wine Tasting Tent, and screenings of 75+ films from around the world!

The festival benefits Suncoast Mental Health Center which provides services to over 1,400 children and families on the Treasure Coast of Florida. The center inspired the festival theme “A Life Worth Living.”

Past attendees include box office film star Burt Reynolds, VBWFF 2017 “A Life Worth Living Legend” Award Honoree, Peabody award-winning Director Jeff Woolnough, Molly Smith, Academy Award-winning producer, screenwriter Aaron Mendelsohn, producers Neil Mandt, Barry Shapiro, Sean Carey and Ngoc Nguyen, director Adam Rifkin, actor Geoff Stultsand Jeffrey Lyons, Emmy award-winning critic.

Come Drink It All In!

Venue

Riverside Theatre

3250 Riverside Park Dr.

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Contact: 772-925-9110

Website: http://vbwff.com/