Vero Beach’s 60th Annual Halloween Parade, October 27

Time: 10:00 am
The City of Vero Beach Recreation Department’s 60th Annual Halloween Parade is scheduled for Saturday, October 27, 2018. Line up begins at 9:30 a.m. Parade starts at 10 a.m.
Walking to the Vero Beach Community Center
Prizes for best costume ages 0—17
All ages are welcome to dress up.
All children (with or without) a costume that come to the Community Center receive a free goody bag.
Venue
Vero Beach Women’s Club Parking Lot
1534 21st St.
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Contact: (772) 231–4787 or (772) 567-2144