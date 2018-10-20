Vero Beach’s 60th Annual Halloween Parade, October 27

By

Date: October 27, 2018

Time: 10:00 am

The City of Vero Beach Recreation Department’s 60th Annual Halloween Parade is scheduled for Saturday, October 27, 2018. Line up begins at 9:30 a.m. Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Walking to the Vero Beach Community Center

Prizes for best costume ages 0—17

All ages are welcome to dress up.

All children (with or without) a costume that come to the Community Center receive a free goody bag.

Venue

Vero Beach Women’s Club Parking Lot

1534 21st St.

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Contact: (772) 231–4787 or (772) 567-2144