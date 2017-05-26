By

Versatile 2500 Custom Carolina from Tidewater Boats

By Craig Lamb

There is so much more to like about the new 2500 Custom Carolina Bay from Tidewater Boats than its head-turning good looks.

Tidewater Boats is known for designing boats for serious anglers, with serious features, using luxury appointments you find in a fine yacht. Wrap luxury around a performance hull and you have the newest model, 2500 Custom Carolina Bay.

As the name implies, this customized Tidewater is loaded from bow to stern with standard features.

This new Carolina Bay is a full-featured high-end, family-friendly bay boat with high-performance features. Fishermen will appreciate the open cockpit with abundant storage and plenty of room to move about the cabin to rig up and fight big fish.

2500 Custom Carolina Bay has a centerline of 25′ 2″ and a 9-foot beam. The boat has a fuel capacity of 74 gallons and rates for a maximum of 350 horsepower.

Here are standard features for the boat.

Electronic Power Steering

Pull up cleats

Raw water wash

Tilt steering

Wrap around seating with cushions

Aluminum Leaning post with backrest standard with 6YC

Information Station Digital Gauge

Compass

Windshield

Hydraulic Jack Plate

Trim Tabs

2 (30) gallon live wells

Built-In “Icehouse Cooler.”

Lockable rod storage for (8) 7.5’ rods

Under gunwale rod storage for over 8-foot rods

Console with room for a Porta Potty

Rear deck with jump seats

Rear deck with storage

Rear deck with pump/bilge access

Bow deck storage

Bow deck anchor locker

Floor bucket storage

Tidewater Boats are designed with distinctive Carolina Flair, setting up the dry ride, to direct waves away from the hull using reverse chines. Tidewater likes to appropriately call that feature the Dry Chine Ride.

Carolina Flair and the Dry Chine Ride are enhanced by another feature adding to the smooth, dry ride. The Corrugated Grid Stringer Vertebra absorbs the shock of waves against the hull in choppy water. Filled with foam to reduce noise and vibration, the stringer system works like a human skeleton to create a rigid, unified construction that tightly secures all of the internal parts. Those include fuel tanks, consoles, seating and storage compartments that are fastened to the stringer system. To ensure a solid, tight fit, every stringer system is customized for each Tidewater model.

Another defining Tidewater feature is the Spray Relief Point. That is the point of impact on the hull deflecting water away from the boat. Multiple SRP areas enhance the characteristic dry ride of the Tidewater.

Composite construction, foam filled hulls, cored decks, and gunwales plus much more quality design, materials and construction are extras that come with the price of a Tidewater.

By taking extra steps not found in most brands, Tidewater has the confidence in providing owners a 10-year, transferrable warranty that covers the hull.

Tidewater stays close to it’s saltwater roots with the manufacturing facility located in Lexington, S.C. Find out more about the complete lineup of models at tidewaterboats.com. Visit the growing community of Tidewater owners on Facebook at Tidewater Boats LLC.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com