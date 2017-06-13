By

Versatile, affordable Sea Skiff

By Craig Lamb

Carolina Skiff is known for making the pickup trucks of the skiff world. They can go anywhere, do anything and provide years of dependable, reliable boats at an affordable price.

What can be made better? Upgrades and improvements matter at Carolina Skiff. The Sea Skiff Series from Sea Chaser is a result of that mission for 30 years and growing.

Durability, versatility, affordability, combined with a 100% composite construction and quality materials all come together in the Sea Chaser 21 Sea Skiff.

Abundant storage is immediately noticeable in the 21 Sea Skiff. Stow, all that gear and there is a cockpit area free of clutter and open for fishing and fun.

Up front are two spacious bow hatches and anchor box with LED light. Entry is made safe and easy with LED-lit molded steps on the front deck. A 12/24-volt trolling motor plug is pre-wired for easy, clean rigging.

The cockpit features a newly designed console with plenty of space to flush-mount today’s wide-screen electronic units. A removable windshield creates more options for mounting electronics. Flush mount rod holders for six outfits keep them at the ready, and a console live well, and removable 70-quart cooler makes it convenient for storing drinks and fish.

In the back an 18-gallon baitwell with LED lighting for quick access to live bait. Rear jump seats with storage compartments and battery storage feature LED lighting for safety and convenience. For water sports fun the swim platform with stainless steel ladder makes boarding safe and easy.

Hulls are constructed with 100 percent composite materials, and a high-density fiberglass transom core. Patented Box Beam Construction forms each fiberglass stringer as with fiberglass, pre-cast foam logs laminated into the hull one by one. The process allows for an unsinkable wood free hull.

See the full line of Carolina Skiff and Sea Chaser boats at carolinaskiff.com. With 60 different options and models, you can use the Build A Boat feature. On the website, you can find a dealer, request a catalog and more. Check out the loyal following of Carolina Skiff fans and owners on Facebook.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com