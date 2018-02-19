By

View the Heart of South Carolina’s Grand Strand Coast

by Amy Lignor

There is a place at the very core of South Carolina’s Grand Strand Coast that 30,000 residents get to enjoy each and every day of their lives. Thankfully, however, these wonderful people share this special place with millions of visitors. This is a true vacation destination and it is called, Myrtle Beach.

Sitting on a 60-mile stretch of natural beauty on South Carolina’s northeastern coast, Myrtle Beach has a wide range of things to do and enjoy during every season. Entertainment, nightlife, golf, shopping, dining, live theatre, beaches – you name it, it’s there.

It is also an area with a rich and vibrant history. Records show that the first “tourists” who found Myrtle Beach were from Hispaniola, a group of Spaniards that established the very first European settlement in the U.S. just 30 miles to the south. Although that particular home, San Miguel de Guadalupe, was abandoned the next year, the incredible spot had been found and in the late 1800s vacationers began to arrive. Drawn by the ocean, sand and trees, people began to call Myrtle Beach not only home, but also a true vacation destination, with its own “Top 10” list recording everything that makes Myrtle Beach a thriving tourist hub.

At the top of the list resides the 60 miles of beaches. Waters that sparkle, white sands, and the endless room where you can surf swim, lounge, and enjoy any beach activity.

The variety and ability for one and all to afford vacationing in Myrtle Beach is another reason to visit. With options for every budget, it is no wonder that with the list of accommodations to choose from, including hotels, condos, cabins and campgrounds, everyone has the ability to afford getting away from home to have fun by the Atlantic.

Golfers also are given a true paradise here. Often called the ‘golf capital of the world,’ Myrtle Beach has over 100 quality golf courses, with many designed by some of the actual legends of the game.

Entertainment is another draw. In fact, people will claim that there is never a dull moment when vacationing in Myrtle Beach. Adventure is key here. From Ripley’s Aquarium where kids can journey under the sea; to an actual upside-down house called the WonderWorks where one and all can wander through. Pirate’s Voyage, Medieval Times, The Carolina Opry, and over 600 other events held on an annual basis keeps everyone entertained.

Hungry? Not a problem at Myrtle Beach. All you have to do is venture to the Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk and you will find yourself smack-dab in the middle of the “seafood capital of South Carolina.”

If you wish to take in the most magnificent view of the Atlantic Ocean, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is the highlight of the 1.2 mile Boardwalk that visitors enjoy all year long. Take a seat and the wheel will bring you high above the water and reward you with a stunning view of the city’s skyline and the endless beauty of the Atlantic.

Shopping is a must in Myrtle Beach, with local options that run the gamut so you can pick up some cool treasures to bring back to your loved ones who had to sit home while you had a great vacation. Along the Grand Strand you’ll find the Coastal Grand Mall and The Market Common, among a plethora of unique boutiques.

One thing present on this “Top 10” list may not be found on others, and that is the people of Myrtle Beach. Southern charm and hospitality is given wherever you go in this eclectic community filled with great personalities.

If sports is what you care to do, you can enjoy America’s pastime while the Myrtle Beach Pelicans play at TicketReturn.com Field. Or, head to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center that now hosts multiple sports events throughout the year. (If you get bored golfing, that is.)

And to round out the list is the stunning variety of natural beauty you will be able to view. Walking through Brookgreen Gardens, or enjoying the Conway Riverwalk, the scenery is incredible wherever you go.

As you can see, these “Top 10” things make Myrtle Beach the perfect choice when wondering what amazing locale you and your family can head to next.

To learn more about the city and events, go to: https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/

Source:BaretNewsWire.com