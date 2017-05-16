By

Want to get Paid to go Fishing? Here’s How

By Craig Lamb

When your weekend ends, the workweek begins. If you are tired of that cycle and want to get paid when launching the boat then maybe the life of a saltwater charter captain is for you.

Long hours, unpredictable pay due to weather and economics, and a lot of hard work. There is much more to making a career of taking others fishing. Sometimes the bad times outweigh the good. Finding rewards in sunrises and sunsets, watching others enjoy the thrill of the catch. Those some of the upsides of running your own charter business.

If you’ve given it lots of thought, or just want to know more about what’s involved, then read on.

The biggest commitment, of course, is the time it takes to earn a living on the water. There are two paths the wannabe can follow. Those are specializing in inshore charters or taking trips offshore, more than three miles into the blue water.

To make it legal, you must hold a valid license issued by the U.S. Coast Guard. The entry level and most popular license for inshore guides is an OPUV, or Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessel. It is often called a “six pack” because it allows for up to six passengers per trip. Tour cruising, SCUBA diving, and charter fishing are covered under the OPUV. The licensee is limited to 100 miles offshore, and the boat must remain in U.S. waters.

You can study on your own or follow the easier path. That is taking an organized course taught in a classroom setting by qualified experts. Find what works best through a Google search for courses offered in your area. Expect to pay about $1,000 for a course. The cost typically includes drug screening, a physical and CPR/first aid training. The time it takes to complete the requirements varies, but most guides take about a year to attain the license.

Many states require a charter captain license in addition to the USCG issued license. Check your state fish and wildlife agency’s regulations for more information.

Got the license? Now you need the boat. Tidewater Boats are a trusted name with saltwater captains and here are the reasons why. Relying on a dependable boat is a key reason.

Composite construction, foam filled hulls, cored decks, and gunwales plus much more quality design, materials and construction are extras that come with the price of a Tidewater.

By taking extra steps not found in most brands, Tidewater has the confidence in providing owners a 10-year, transferrable warranty that covers the hull.

Down time is costly Tidewater skippers don’t face it. Customers also get treated to a smooth, dry ride in a boat rigged for serious fishing.

Combine the ride, handling and performance of a bay boat with a rig ideal for fishing in shallow water and you get the Tidewater 1910 Bay Max.

Shallow water draft and Tidewater’s unique Carolina Flair hull design make the 1910 Bay Max a best of two worlds boat for coastal anglers.

The 1910 Bay Max has length overall of 19’ 2” with a draft of about 10 inches. The boat is rated for a maximum 150 horsepower, although you can get optimum performance and fuel economy with 115 horses at the transom. A fuel capacity of 56 gallons makes long runs easy while setting a balance of weight for shallow water performance.

Most of all, the 1910 Bay Max provides the most value and affordability in a 19-foot Class bay boat. Dual casting decks, a wide range of live well options, hydraulic steering, and abundant gunwale rod storage are standard features.

A bay boat stacked with fishing features makes customizing the 1910 Bay Max a must to fit the needs of the coastal angler. Tidewater delivers with a long list of available options. Choose between three value packages starting with a compass and swim platform (Package 1). Add raw water wash down (Package 2) and dual batteries (Package 3) that combine the features of the other packages.

To those packages, you can customize the 1910 Bay Max even more with luxury features setting the boat apart from the rest. Bow casting chairs, Bimini Top, LED interior lighting packages, Garmin electronics and trolling motors are available.

Best of all, the accessories are installed by skilled technicians at the Tidewater factory in Lexington, S.C.

Tidewater stays close to it’s saltwater roots with the manufacturing facility located in Lexington, S.C. Find out more about the complete lineup of models, find a Tidewater dealer at tidewaterboats.com. Visit the growing community of Tidewater owners on Facebook at Tidewater Boats LLC.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com